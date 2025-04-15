Virginia Tech Football: Which Positions Could Virginia Tech Target in the Spring Transfer Window
The NCAA transfer portal is days away from opening for the spring section which lasts for nine days and ends on April 25th.
For the Hokies, after seeing 22 players exit the program during the winter window. While Virginia Tech was able to replenish with 19 incoming players, there are still gaps in this squad that must be filled.
Today's task? Narrow down just a couple of position groups the Hokies could bolster.
Offensive line
The Hokies' offensive line has been through a restructuring with new offensive line coach Matt Moore moving from Morgantown, WV, to assemble an offensive front to keep quarterback Kyron Drones, and a whole host of running backs safe.
Moore has already pipped three of his former offensive line members to the Hokies, and very well may try and pry away a few more before the end of the window. Two of the exports that hurt Virginia Tech the most, were linemen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, both to SEC programs.
Besides the incoming Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, and Lucas Austin, if they were able to acquire one or two more players with experience onto their squad, the Hokies could look back on track to building a wall for the Hokies' offense to fire with.
Wide Receiver
For the Hokies, their wideout core is one filled with different stories.
Ayden Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year, and looked as if he was evolving game-by-game. Donavon Greene offers experience with six years already in college football (two missed out thanks to injuries), and what he offers to a largely youthful core. Cameron Seldon is a converted running back who turned wide receiver once he came to Tech. Seldon impressed at the spring game, turning three receptions into 65 yards and a touchdown. Lastly, Takye Heath. Heath won most improved on the offense, tagging a possible step up in production for his first major year under the spotlight.
If the Hokies could add another more grizzled veteran to the squad to help make up for the recently departed Stephen Gosnell, Jaylin Lane, or Da'Quan Felton, this wideout corps could mesh very well.
One of the best things you can take from the Brent Pry era at Virginia Tech, is his ability to recruit talent that could have previously gone under the radar. Look at names like Bhayshul Tuten, Da'quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and many others who, while only spending a couple of years at Tech, have been developed into NFL hopefuls.
