Virginia Tech Mailbag: Send In Your Questions!

Hey Hokies fans! I hope you're all having a great summer and getting ready for the start of another Virginia Tech football season. The Hokies will officially kick off the 2026 campaign at home against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, and with the season — the first under new head coach James Franklin — now just around the corner, I figured it was time to bring something back.

Last year, we experimented with a Q&A format sporadically throughout the season, and this year, I'd like to turn that into more of a traditional mailbag.

I'll be collecting questions from our MSN syndication page, messages on X (formerly Twitter) and the other platforms and applications where I'm active. From there, I'll sort through the submissions and pick out some of the questions I feel I can answer best, whether they're about Virginia Tech football, another Hokies sport, or something else related to the program.

And don't worry if your question falls outside of my personal area of expertise. If there's a question about a sport or subject that I'm not as well-versed in, we'll pass it along to another member of our team who is better equipped to provide a quality answer.

So, as the start of the season approaches, send your questions my way. There are no guarantees I'll be able to get to every submission, but I'll do my best to work through as many as possible and provide the most thoughtful answers I can.

For example, anyone with a baseball question will likely have their question answered by our beat writer Josh Poslusny, who's been with our team for nearly a year now.

Some of the other odds and ends to answer about how a Q&A in this style will be managed:

No injury/formations questions. The media guidelines prohibit the disclosure of any formations/game plans/injuries sustained/etc. and violations can result in the loss of media acccess. Responding with a non-answer in that department doesn't constitute a dismissal or lack of preparation; it simply means that the information is unconfirmed or not permitted to share under the current policies in place.

Keep it appropriate and respectful.

The goal is to make it both informative and interactive, allowing you a chance to reach out to the writing team and I.

All submissions will be reviewed by me and if selected, it will be credited by name with my response unless you prefer to remain anonymous and privately send it to me.

So, starting on today (Wednesday, August 19), and running through Sunday, August 23, we’ll be collecting your questions for our weeklong Virginia Tech sports Q&A. You can submit your questions through either of the following two channels:

Send a tweet out to me (@thomashughes_05) on X. Send a tweet out to @VTHokiesOnSI on X.

Looking forward to reading your responses!