Virginia Tech RB Marcellous Hawkins Tabbed To Doak Walker Award Watch List

Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List, the program announced on socials earlier today.

Marcellous Hawkins has been named to the @DoakWalkerAward Watch List!



The Doak Walker Award honors the nation’s premier running back.#LetsGoHokies pic.twitter.com/I3MR3CWTCZ — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) August 18, 2026

Hawkins is entering his second season with Virginia Tech after three (2022-24) campaigns with Central Missouri. In 2023, Hawkins was named First-Team All-MIAA all-purpose and Second Team All-MIAA running back after a 1,053-yard, 18-touchdown season. In his first season at the Division I level, Hawkins started nine of the 11 games he played, totaling a team-high 749 rushing yards for the Hokies on 118 carries. He registered two 100-yard-plus games in 2025: California (Oct. 24; 167 yards) and Florida State (Nov. 15; 101 yards).

"I think Central Missouri, I was focused every day on getting better, knowing one day my time will come," Hawkins said at ACC Kickoff on July 16. "I feel like God gives all His soldiers different battles so they're ready whenever their time comes, when it's their time to perform. I had a great time at Central Missouri. I'm super excited for the future at Virginia Tech."

He recorded 23 runs that went for over 10 yards, forced 44 missed tackles and gained 562 yards after first contact. Hawkins finished the year with a 86.0 overall grade and a 90.9 run grade in Pro Football Focus, best on Virginia Tech's team. His 86.0 offensive grade led all Hokies that season by more than 12 points, with fellow tailback Terion Stewart ranking a distant second at 73.9.

Ahead of this season, Hawkins was named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Third Team and to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-ACC Third Team.

The Doak Walker Award is an annual award presented by the nation's premier running back; the Watch List includes 62 total running backs. Last year, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love was given the award. Boston College's Andre Williams was the last Doak Walker Award winner that came from the ACC, doing so in 2013.

Last year, Stewart was the Hokies' nod for the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Hawkins was one of 11 ACC tailbacks tabbed to this year's list, joining Boston College's Evan Dickens, California's Adam Mohammed, Florida State's Ousmane Kromah, Georgia Tech's Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, Miami's Mark Fletcher Jr., NC State's Jayden Scott, North Carolina's Demon June, SMU's Kendrick Raphael and Virginia's Peyton Lewis.

VT will also play against fellow Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List names in Devin Roche (Old Dominion) and DeJuan Williams (Maryland). Roche rushed four times for 25 yards against Virginia Tech in a 45-26 victory for the Monarchs Sept. 13.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Lane Stadium when the Hokies host VMI. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will be available for viewing on the ACC Network. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 1984 season.