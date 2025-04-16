Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies show interest in UNC transfer

UNC transfer Cade Tyson has heard from the following schools since entering the Transfer Portal, source tells @On3sports



Kentucky

Iowa

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Oklahoma

Ohio State

Purdue

BYU

Colorado

Minnesota

UCF

… and more.https://t.co/LtUcrM3PA6 https://t.co/F42wkBNwWi pic.twitter.com/4HgSS3jxwg