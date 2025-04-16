Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies show interest in UNC transfer
University of North Carolina Basketball transfer Cade Tyson recently entered the portal, and Virginia Tech is one of the many teams that have contacted the guard.
For Virginia Tech, a mass restructuring has gotten underway. Recently, the Hokies have acquired a general manager in Nelson Hernandez, and two high-level transfers in Amani Hansberry and Izaiah Pasha, all while bringing in new assistant coach, Chester Frazier.
Tyson (brother of former Clemson Tiger Hunter Tyson) poses an interesting prospect. Tyson originally committed to Belmont, where he spent two years averaging 49% and 49.3% from the field, compiling season averages of 13.6 and 16.2 points per game. However, after transferring to UNC, his stocks have fallen. Tyson went from a linchpin to a near-rotation player who struggled for minutes.
In his one year at UNC, Tyson averaged around eight minutes per game, to go with 2.6 points and just over 40% from the field.
One down year does not make Tyson a bad player, you can see by the sheer amount of teams that have contacted him recently.
Kentucky, Iowa, Clemson, Oklahoma, Purdue, BYU, Colorado, Minnesota, and UCF have all reached out, with others doing the same, according to the report.
With the recent commitment of Izaiah Pasha to the Hokies, Tyson will likely be shifted to a forward position likely playing the small. Also having Jaden Schutt and skilled ball-handler Izaiah Pasha handling the ball could create decent spacing for Tyson to thrive in.
It is also important to look at the number of teams that are looking at Tyson that are simply in better situations.
Only Minnesota, Iowa and Oklahoma did not make the NCAA Men's Tournament and as previously mentioned, Tyson has a connection with Clemson as his brother starred their for the Tigers over his last two years before being picked up by the Denver Nuggets, where he has solidified himself.
Related Links: