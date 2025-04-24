Virginia Tech Portal Target Simeon Wilcher Makes Transfer Decision
Virginia Tech was a contender for the prized St. John's transfer guard Simeon Wilcher. However, While Virginia Tech was a final five school for Wilcher, Wilcher opted for SEC school Texas.
The Longhorns finished last season 19-16 with a poor 6-12 record in conference with seven losses by over 10 points.
Wilcher finished his sophomore season averaging eight points almost two rebounds and just over one assist on nearly a 41% shooting split on 25 minutes a game, a massive increase from his nine minutes a game he saw his freshman year.
While Young and his revamped staff will be missing out on Wilcher, the Hokies have been able to rebuild a depleted roster well with West Virginia forward Amani Hansberry and Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha already committing to the Hokies.
West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry is going from the Big 12 to the ACC and will play for Virginia Tech next season. Earlier this offseason, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young announced the hiring of West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, and one of Frazier's former players is also coming to Blacksburg, along with new general manager Nelson Hernandez.
This is going to be the third school for Hansberry, as he started his career at Illinois before going to Morgantown this past season. This year for the Mountaineers, Hansberry averaged 9.8 ppg and 6.5 RPG in 24 minutes per game. He played in 31 games this season for West Virginia and started 23 of them. He shot 43% from the field and 29% from three. The 6'8, 240 LBS forward should be able to bring an instant impact to Virginia Tech, and there should be plenty of minutes available.
According to 247Sports, Hansberry is the No. 72 overall player in the transfer portal and is rated as a four-star transfer prospect. He was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school as well, ranking as the No. 61 overall prospect in the country, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland.
Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies coach Mike Young.
