Virginia Tech Among Several Schools Showing Interest In One Of The Top Three-Point Shooters In The Portal
While the transfer portal for college basketball has now closed, but the players that had already entered the portal of course can still make their decision on what school they are going to be continuing their careers at. One of the more interesting players left in the portal is Radford guard Jarvis Moss, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the portal. Moss averaged 13.5 PPG and shot 38% from three on high volume, taking 6.5 three-pointers per game. There are a number of schools that are interested in adding Moss and one of them is reportedly Virginia Tech.
There are plenty of other schools that are hoping to land Moss. Kansas, Ohio State, South Carolina, St. John's, Iona, Iowa, and Rutgers, among others, are the schools that have reportedly shown interest in Moss.
Moss would be a good addition to the pair of transfer portal commitments that the Hokies already have.
Virginia Tech has landed a pair of transfers they hope can get them back to competing in the ACC. They have landed West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry and Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha so far from the portal and both players have a chance to make an impact.
Our own Taylor Bretl talked about what kind of skills Pasha will bring to the Hokies in the fall:
"Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies head coach Mike Young."
Virginia Tech seems to be in the mix for more impact players and let's see what happens as this portal window closes.
Louisville is pacing in front of everyone else, but North Carolina, Miami, and Clemson have all brought in solid classes so far. Miami in particular has done well with new head coach Jai Lucas at the helm.
Wake Forest, Syracuse, Cal, Virginia, Florida State, and NC State round out the top ten, with SMU, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame following behind. Duke and Stanford remain the only ACC schools that don't have a transfer commitment so far in the portal class.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/24 via 247Sports):
1. Louisville
2. Miami
3. North Carolina
4. Clemson
5. Wake Forest
6. Syracuse
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. Florida State
10. NC State
11. Pitt
12. SMU
13. Virginia Tech
14. Boston College
15. Georgia Tech
16. Notre Dame
