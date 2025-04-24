Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land West Virginia IOL Gavin Crawford Out Of The Transfer Portal
IOL Gavin Crawford has announced his decision to transfer to Virginia Tech. The former three-star prospect will be the fourth Mountaineer to follow Matt Moore to Virginia Tech, joining Tomas Rimac, Kyle Altuner, and Lucas Austin.
Coming out of Olney, MD, the 6'3" 330-pounder will have plenty of development to do in Blacksburg. The transfer doesn't come as a surprise. Not only is Crawford following the coach who recruited him, but he's following a long-time teammate.
Kyle Altuner attended the same high school, Our Lady of Good Counsel. Altuner suffered an injury in 2024 and was forced to redshirt. He and Crawford will have the chance to continue to grow together with four years of eligibility left.
Crawford was a highly touted center prospect out of Maryland. He was a consensus three-star by ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. Rivals had him ranked 15th in Maryland as well as the eighth-best center in the 2025 class. Crawford was not initially on the Hokies board. Pitt, Duke, and Syracuse were the only ACC teams that recruited him among the 19 total teams. Matt Moore made sure the Hokies did their due diligence this time around.
Moore is one of the better developers out there, and he'll have plenty of work to do with Crawford. He's got an ideal frame for an interior lineman. In high school, he earned All-WCAC first team honors twice. He moved between every position on the line, but looked the most comfortable on the interior.
His tape as a run blocker stands out compared to his pass protection. Crawford had only one goal in mind every down: serve up pancakes. He never gave up on a play until whoever he came in contact with was on the ground. He would double-team and pull from time to time, but mostly was left on an island. He looked most effective in the run game chipping off double teams and barreling through the second level. Good Counsel trusted Crawford to part the sea, and he lived up to that expectation.
As a pass protector, he'll be best at center. Building up his technique and confidence is a must. His pad height and footwork will have to adjust to the collegiate level, which is expected with a young prospect. When he gets comfortable, though, he could be a mauler in the trenches.
The Hokies' interior is scattered with youth. Matt Moore is not just emphasizing development. He wants to create competition, and there will be plenty of it for Crawford. Fans may wonder why Moore has left a strong impression on the four transfers following him. The NFL talent he's begun to send off may prove why he's more than just a good college coach.
Wyatt Milum is headed to the draft with a day two grade because of Moore's coaching. Milum has fluidity to move around the line, something that boosted Zach Frazier's stock last year. Those two prospects are a testiment to the kind of work fans can expect out of Moore and his crew.
Moore's resume speaks volumes to what Virginia Tech has in store for its offensive line. The Hokies have dynamic talent at quarterback and are prioritizing their bodyguards. They want to build the trenches up to be one of the best groups we've seen in a while. While it won't be immediate, there's a lot of hope for the future of offensive linemen in Blacksburg.
Crawford looks to find his fit amidst a competitive roster and become a part of that bright future.
