Virginia Tech President Tim Sands Stepping Down Once Successor Is In Place

Virginia Tech is entering a pivotal transition period. President Tim Sands announced he will step down after more than a decade leading the university once a successor is named, a move that carries significant implications not only academically but across the Hokies’ athletic landscape.

BREAKING: Virginia Tech president Tim Sands to step down



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"It is now time, while Virginia Tech has momentum on so many fronts, for me to start the process of stepping aside so that the next president can take the baton in full stride," Sands said in a statement he released via e-mail. "I have shared with the rector of the Board of Visitors my commitment to serve until my successor is in place to ensure a smooth transition for the university community."

Sands, who took over as president in 2014, will remain in the role until the successor is determined, ensuring stability during a time when college athletics is rapidly evolving. His tenure coincided with major institutional growth and a renewed emphasis on positioning Virginia Tech to compete at a higher level nationally, particularly in football and other revenue-generating sports.

Sands made that focus clear in recent months during his annual State of the University Address, where he repeatedly tied the university’s future to athletics. He emphasized the university's role in branding, alumni engagement, and the regional economy. He pointed to a changing college sports environment and made it clear Virginia Tech intended to be aggressive rather than passive.

“Last year, the changing collegiate athletics landscape gave us a choice... step back or rise to meet the opportunity. We rose,” Sands said.

That philosophy materialized in one of the most significant moves of his presidency, and Virginia Tech history as a whole: a new, long-term financial commitment to athletics, including a plan to invest more than $200 million into the department. That investment also coincided with the hiring of head coach James Franklin, a signal that Virginia Tech is serious about elevating its football program and national standing.

Sands’ tenure also saw the expansion of Virginia Tech’s footprint, including the Innovation Campus in Alexandria, which strengthened ties to a major recruiting and alumni hub in the DMV area. At the same time, the university experienced growth in enrollment, applications, research funding, and endowment.

With the departure, Virginia Tech is navigating an era where success on the field is increasingly tied to institutional investment and alignment at the highest levels of leadership. The next president will inherit not only a growing academic institution, but also an athletic department in the middle of a long-term push to remain competitive in the ACC and beyond, specifically in regards to football.

Sands made clear he believes the foundation is in place.

“Our long-term vision continues to emphasize impact, attracting talent, ensuring institutional excellence,” he said.

Now, the question becomes whether Virginia Tech’s next leader will maintain that aggressive approach.

With major financial commitments already outlined and momentum building across multiple programs, this transition period will play a key role in determining how far the Hokies can climb in the ever-volatile college sports landscape.

We will have more as this story continues to develop.