Former Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane Generating NFL Draft Buzz
Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane has marked increase NFL interest as the Draft edges closer.
It has not been disclosed whether or not these meetings are a "top-30 visit". A top-30 visit means an NFL team has 30 official visits to give to prospects, these visits are not on-field, rather a more tame, almost "office" meaning where certain prospects will meet with front office personnel and coaches.
Lane had a breakout career at Virginia Tech. As a Hokie, Lane was expected to be a support piece to fellow transfer Ali Jennings. However, Lane broke out from the shadow and instead was the key fixture in an offense that was at times stagnant under current head coach Brent Pry.
Lane tallied eight touchdowns and marked just over 1,000 yards (1,004) in his two seasons in Southwest Virginia.
Potential prospects of Lane include the two most recent Super Bowl winners in the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, along with constant contender in the Buffalo Bills. On the flipside, Lane will be dealing with squads under long rebuilding structures which include the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and their neighboring Giants.
Lane impressed at the NFL Combine.
Lane was a member of the second group of wideouts, these stats reflect his stats in comparison of everyone else in his group.
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 191 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 7/8"
- Arm Length: 31 3/4"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.35 (1.5 10-yard split) (4th best among wide receivers)
- Vertical Jump: 40" (3rd best among wide receivers)
- Broad Jump: 11'0" (3rd best among wide receivers)
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein gave his opinion on Lane before the combine.
"Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on."
