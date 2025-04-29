Virginia Tech Softball: Cori McMillan Receives Golden Ticket to be Drafted into AUSL.
Cori McMillan, the nation's home run leader, was awarded a Golden Ticket from Kim Ng--the AUSL Commissioner. Cementing her place in the inaugural AUSL draft set for May 3rd.
McMillan, the North Carolina native, transferred 20 miles down Interstate 81 from Radford University between her sophomore and junior seasons.
Instantly, her presence was felt in Blacksburg, being the first Hokie to ever surpass 20 home runs hit in a single season with 21---Yes, she has already passed this mark in her senior season, with one regular season series left against the Florida State Seminoles, she can extend her bar even farther.
In the D1 Softball Week 11 Outfield power rankings, McMillan had cemented herself in the second spot on this list. Leaving her legacy forever in Blacksburg after spending just her upper-class seasons with the program.
McMillan is a danger anytime she steps up to the plate, even without the home run prowess. She reaches base more than half of the time and holds herself with a slugging percentage of 1.035. Making her OPS just shy of 1.600
There have been nine other Golden Tickets handed out so far in the recent weeks. The first ever Golden Ticket was presented to McMillan's teammate, Emma Lemley, in front of the home Hokie crowd after a Sunday set against Notre Dame.
A look at who else has earned a coveted Golden Ticket:
Emma Lemley, RHP, Virginia Tech
Emiley Kennedy, LHP, Texas A&M
Sam Landry, RHP, Oklahoma
Devyn Netz, RHP/UTL, Arizona
Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas
Ana Gold, INF, Duke
Danieca Coffey, INF, LSU
Korbe Otis, OF, Florida
There will be a total of 12 Golden Tickets being given out up until May 3rd for the AUSL draft.
The AUSL is excited for its inaugural season with four teams, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts, set to start in June. With the draft set for three rounds, each squad will be adding three fresh elite college softball players to their already stacked rosters.
Related Links
When Will Virginia Tech End Their First Round NFL Draft Drought?
Four star defensive lineman sets official visit date with Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Fall Victim to Shutout Loss Against Cal Golden Bears