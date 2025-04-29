All Hokies

Virginia Tech Softball: Cori McMillan Receives Golden Ticket to be Drafted into AUSL.

McMillan is the ninth recipient of a Golden Ticket and the second Hokie to earn the honor.

Kaden Reinhard

Cori McMillan, the nation's home run leader, was awarded a Golden Ticket from Kim Ng--the AUSL Commissioner. Cementing her place in the inaugural AUSL draft set for May 3rd.

McMillan, the North Carolina native, transferred 20 miles down Interstate 81 from Radford University between her sophomore and junior seasons.

Instantly, her presence was felt in Blacksburg, being the first Hokie to ever surpass 20 home runs hit in a single season with 21---Yes, she has already passed this mark in her senior season, with one regular season series left against the Florida State Seminoles, she can extend her bar even farther.

In the D1 Softball Week 11 Outfield power rankings, McMillan had cemented herself in the second spot on this list. Leaving her legacy forever in Blacksburg after spending just her upper-class seasons with the program.

McMillan is a danger anytime she steps up to the plate, even without the home run prowess. She reaches base more than half of the time and holds herself with a slugging percentage of 1.035. Making her OPS just shy of 1.600

There have been nine other Golden Tickets handed out so far in the recent weeks. The first ever Golden Ticket was presented to McMillan's teammate, Emma Lemley, in front of the home Hokie crowd after a Sunday set against Notre Dame.

A look at who else has earned a coveted Golden Ticket:

Emma Lemley, RHP, Virginia Tech


Emiley Kennedy, LHP, Texas A&M

Sam Landry, RHP, Oklahoma

Devyn Netz, RHP/UTL, Arizona

Bri Ellis, INF, Arkansas

Ana Gold, INF, Duke

Danieca Coffey, INF, LSU

Korbe Otis, OF, Florida

There will be a total of 12 Golden Tickets being given out up until May 3rd for the AUSL draft.

The AUSL is excited for its inaugural season with four teams, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons, and Volts, set to start in June. With the draft set for three rounds, each squad will be adding three fresh elite college softball players to their already stacked rosters.

Kaden Reinhard started his sports media career covering sports for his local alma mater, the Floyd County Buffaloes, through Citizens Telephone Coop. Has commentated for football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Began writing 3304 Sports in the Spring of 2025, covering lacrosse and softball. Currently a Junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in sports media and analytics.