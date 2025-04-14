Virginia Tech Softball: Emma Lemley Has the Golden Ticket
Sunday, the Hokies celebrated their seniors with a senor night as they completed their sweep over Notre Dame. Senior pitcher Emma Lemley celebrated the win alongside her teammates, but she could not have anticipated the life-changing news she was about to receive.
Jenny Hill, the general manager from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), a professional women's softball league, presented Lemley with the leagues first golden ticket. The golden ticket signifies that Lemley will be drafted into the AUSL for the leagues inagural season.
From Lemley
"This is such a HUGE honor! Playing professionally has been a dream of mine since forever. I can’t wait for this summer, but I’m not forgetting about what we’re going to accomplish in Blacksburg! Thank you so much to the AUSL for this opportunity! GO HOKIES!"
The AUSL will feature four teams, the Talons, Bandits, Blaze, and Volts, that will compete in a 24 game season and a four-week All Star Cup. The first official AUSL game will take place on June 7, between the Talons and the Bandits.
Lemley is the first collegiate athlete to receive a golden ticket to the AUSL. Over the next few weeks, the AUSL will present golden tickets to collegiate softball players across the country. The AUSL Collegiate Draft Show will air on May 3, during which the team Lemley has been selected to will be revealed.
Lemley has made 25 appearances in the circle, including 17 starts, and is currently sporting a 1.91 ERA across 117 innings pitched. The Forest, VA native has already made her mark on the Virginia Tech softball program after becoming the first in program history to throw back-to-back perfect games earlier this season, and she will continue to make history as she continues her softball career with the AUSL.
