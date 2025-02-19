Virginia Tech vs Boston College: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Basketball Game
Virginia Tech and Boston College are getting set to tipoff tonight's ACC matchup
In this story:
After losing to Virginia at home on Saturday, Virginia Tech is heading back on the road tonight to face Boston College. The Eagles have been one of the worst teams in the ACC this season and the Hokies need to win this game to try and stay in the mix for a top-nine spot in the ACC Tournament, which would include a first-round bye. Virginia Tech faces a tough final three games down the stretch and needs to take advantage of matchups like this.
Will Virginia Tech be able to defeat BC tonight on the road? Follow along right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, scores, highlights, and more from tonight's game.
Pregame
Published