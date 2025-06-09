Why Virginia Tech Football Running Back Jeffery Overton Jr. Is The Hokies' Next Big Freshman Star
The Virginia Tech Hokies recently enlisted a class that saw a class of 20 players come in as freshmen. That combined with the fact the Hokies added a further 30 players through the portal to continue the revamp of the Hokies.
That revamp was launched by the Hokies' disappointing 6-7 season that was kickstarted by the Hokies losing to Vanderbilt in week one, as the Hokies sputtered to a 2-3 start that which was quickly rendered when Tech snatched a three-game win streak to establish themselves as a contender in the ACC. However, what followed was just one win of Virginia Tech's next four games, including a clutch 20-point win over UVa in the Commonwealth Clash.
According to 247Sports the Hokies currently rank ninth in the ACC in terms of recruiting as head coach Brent Pry recruited four four-stars and 16 three-stars from the highschool ranks. The best of which being running back Jeffery Overton Jr.
Overton hails from Hayfield Secondary School and Freedom High School, where he spent his illustrious high school career. Overton matched over 8,100 yards on the ground in his career and was named the 2023-24 Gatorade Football Player of the Year in Virginia.
Overton was ranked by 247Sports as the nations 22nd-best running back in the country, and as the number 10 best recruit in the Commonwealth.
The Hokies were the second team to offer Overton and one of 15 teams to offer to Overton. Offers were sent by universities the pedigree of Tennessee, Ohio State, and South Carolina, among many others.
Overton will be one of many running backs on this Virginia Tech roster. Pry will be tacking on eight running backs to the Hokies, including two transfers in Marcellous Hawkins and Braydon Bennett, in what must be an improved season for the Hokies in 2024.