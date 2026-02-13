Blake Morningstar Falters as Wake Forest Drops Opener vs. Houston

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball team’s first game of the 2026 season against the Houston Cougars didn’t go as planned. Houston put up four runs in the third inning, one in the fourth, another in the fifth and two more in the eighth to take home a commanding 8-2 victory over the Demon Deacons. It was not a good morning at the office for Tom Walter’s squad, to say the least.

Starting pitcher and ace Blake Morningstar’s performance was of particular concern. Houston’s eruption in the third inning completely derailed what began as a promising outing. He began the game with two scoreless frames but then collapsed in the third. By the time Morningstar trotted out for the fourth, his leash was extremely short. Once he allowed another run in that inning, Walter pulled the plug. His ace was done — and so were the Demon Deacons.

Morningstar Disappoints in the First Game of the Season

Morningstar’s inaugural outing of 2026 saw him allow five runs, four of which were earned, on five hits. He struck out four and walked two on 77 pitches, 44 of which landed in the strike zone. For a pitcher who established himself as a bona fide ace in 2025, this type of effort was disappointing. It certainly did his team zero favors.

The third inning began with a Blake Fields single to left field. Fields, a freshman from Orlando, had a great start to his time with Houston as he scored two runs and drove in another. His hit against Morningstar in the third was the first of his college career.

Morningstar then plunked Jackson LaLima to put runners on first and second with no outs. Not ideal. Matters became even worse when Tyler Cox laid down a sac bunt that Morningstar biffed. His throw to first sailed wide, scoring both Fields and LaLima. In the blink of an eye, Wake Forest was down 2-0.

COOGS ARE HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LN1u81tlLq — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) February 13, 2026

A walk to Tre Broussard certainly didn’t stop the bleeding. That free pass was followed by a wild pitch that scored another run. Then Xavier Perez singled to put runners on the corners, which enabled Antonelli Savattere to drive in Houston’s fourth run of the frame. Five hitters had come to the plate, four had scored and none had been put away by Morningstar. Again — not ideal.

Morningstar mercifully got out of the jam by retiring Riley Jackson, Dylan Maxcey and Fields, but the damage was done. While Morningstar came out for the fourth, the writing was on the wall. The second he faltered — and he tripped up almost immediately, allowing back-to-back hits to let another run come across the plate — Walter had seen enough. His ace had failed to deliver the type of performance worthy of the title, which put Wake Forest in a hole it couldn’t climb out of. The result was an Opening Day loss.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

Jun 21, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Tom Walter walks off the field after being defeated by the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Luckily for Morningstar and Wake Forest, it’s just one game of many. There are plenty more opportunities to earn victories. That’s the beauty of baseball — there’s always another chance to make things right.

Wake Forest plays the Washington Huskies on Feb. 14 in the second game of the Puerto Rico Classic. It will round out its trip to the Caribbean against the Indiana State Sycamores on Feb. 15 before coming home to Winston-Salem to play the High Point Panthers on Feb. 17.

