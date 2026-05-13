Bottom of the Wake Forest Lineup Delivers in Midweek Matchup vs Liberty

While Wake Forest's midweek matchup against Liberty may not have been broadcast on any platform, our coverage of the Demon Deacons doesn't stop. On Tuesday night, Wake Forest baseball secured a 7-5 victory over the Flames at Worthington Field in Lynchburg, Virginia.

For the Deacons, it was an uncharacteristic night for starting pitcher Duncan Marsten. The righty has been one of the more reliable arms on the Wake Forest pitching staff over the entire season, but managed only 3.2 innings against the Flames, allowing five earned runs on five total hits. He also walked four batters, elevating his pitch count to 76 on the night.

While Marsten may have struggled, the Wake Forest bullpen picked him up in spectacular fashion. Ryan Bosch, Zach Johnston, and Will Ray were lights out in relief for the Deacons, leading to Wake Forest eventually taking control of the contest. Left-hander Rhys Bowie earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

On the offensive side of things, the bottom half of the lineup shined for the Deacons. Andrew Costello and Blake Schaaf both recorded multi-hit games, with Costello accounting for three Wake Forest runs. JD Stein recorded two RBIs with a hit-by-pitch and a single in the early half of the game. Left-handed hitter Dalton Wentz hit his 16th homerun of the season in the top of the ninth inning to give the Deacons some extra insurance.

What's Next for the Deacons?

May 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter watches the game agains Florida State during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

After extending their win streak to eight with the midweek win over Liberty, head coach Tom Walter and the Demon Deacons will close the regular season in Durham, North Carolina, where they will take on the Duke Blue Devils. The series will be a final tune-up for Wake Forest before the games truly start to matter.

As you probably already know, the Deacons aren't currently expected to host a regional, but that doesn't mean they can't play themselves into hosting over the next couple of weeks. Wake Forest's RPI currently sits at 17, and will likely take a hit no matter the result of this weekend's series against Duke.

While the chances of hosting based on Wake Forest's regular-season record seem extremely slim, the depth of the ACC could prove to be a saving grace for the Deacons. If Coach Walter's squad can knock off a couple of ACC opponents in the upcoming tournament, they could certainly play themselves into hosting contention.

Why am I pushing for a Wake Forest host-site, you might ask? Like it or not, this team hasn't been good on the road during the regular season. While the Deacons have dominated at The Couch this season with a 25-5 record, they've struggled to find the same success on the road, particularly against stronger competition.

I'm not exactly trying to doompost here, but the chances of the Deacons walking out of a regional don't seem very high with what they've shown in the regular season. That makes their final road series against the Blue Devils extremely important this coming weekend.