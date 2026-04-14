Deacs Drop Series-Clinching Game

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons baseball team (24-13, 9-9 ACC) traveled to Miami, Florida, for a weekend series against the Miami Hurricanes (27-9, 8-7 ACC). After dropping a close opening game, the Deacs were able to muster some momentum and level the series in a showing of stout defense. However, they faltered in the Sunday series finale with a chance to win their third consecutive series.

Game 3: 8–0 Loss

Wake Forest's Cameron Bagwell delivers a pitch against the Miami Hurricanes. | Wake Forest Athletics

Sophomore Cameron Bagwell saw his third consecutive Sunday start and began on a strong note. He threw a clean first frame and maintained his clean sheet in the second. However, the Hurricanes found the scoreboard in the third with a pair of runs. They rounded the bases once more in the fourth, and then blew things open in the fifth with three runs. Bagwell's day was over after 4.1 innings, and the Deacs were in a 6-run hole heading into the seventh inning.

Wake Forest's offensive struggles continued. Boston Torres picked up a two-out single in the second, but that was the closest Wake Forest came to finding any early momentum. Junior second baseman Blake Schaaf led off the third with his seventh double of the season, but that was immediately erased on a double play.

The seventh inning provided some hope for the Demon Deacons. Sophomore right fielder Luke Costello started the inning with a single, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. Dalton Wentz followed with a hit, putting two men on, but Wake Forest couldn't bring anyone home. In the bottom half of the frame, Miami put up another run to push the lead to 7–0.

Freshman lefty Ryan Bosch and senior Zach Johnston combined for a scoreless eighth inning. Overall, Bosch was perfect through his 1.1 innings of work; he recorded two flyouts, a groundout, and a strikeout, lowering his season ERA to 3.72. He has not allowed a hit in any of his last three outings.

Ultimately, Miami tacked on one final run to round out the 8–0 final.

What's Next For Wake Forest Baseball?

Wake Forest Baseball's team huddle before facing the Miami Hurricanes. | Wake Forest Athletics

After a nine-game road trip, the Demon Deacons are finally back at home. Wake Forest faces off against No. 7 Coastal Carolina for the third and final time at the Couch on April 14. They are 0–2 against the Chanticleers on the season, and finished their road trip with a 4–5 record. Then, Tobacco Road rival North Carolina State comes to Winston-Salem for a weekend series.