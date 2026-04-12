Wake Forest Ties the Series With Stellar Defense

In a slow Saturday match, Wake Forest evens the series on Saturday, heading into Sunday's rubber match

Following a lackluster batting performance the previous day, Wake Forest needed to find a rhythm at bat. The game got off to a slow start, and the runs came intermittently towards the latter half of the game. In fact, we only saw the first three batters for Wake once in the first three innings. After the barrage of three up and three down, Wake Forest had their leadoff man, Javar Williams, in scoring position at second following a groundout.

Evened things up 😤 pic.twitter.com/6pAxWtLQAw — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) April 12, 2026

Demon Deacon Offense Shows Life

Williams was able to race home from second from a single to right field by Kade Lewis. Wake Forest would take the lead and move on to the fifth inning. In similar fashion to the first three innings, the Hurricanes stomped out the first three Demon Deacons to conclude the top of the fifth.

The Demon Deacons went right back to business at the top of the sixth inning. Facing an 0-1 pitch with two outs on the board, Luke Costello sent a ball to right center field and raced his way to second base. Kade Lewis, yet again, came in clutch with an RBI to shallow left field.

The final Demon Deacon run occured facing two outs at the top of the 8th. Jordan Serrano subbed in for Luke Costello at second base. Matt Conte sent Serrano home with an RBI single to right field.

Wake Forest Holds the Line Defensively

Troy Dressler started on the mound for the Demon Deacons. Pitching for six innings with a total of 94 pitches thrown, Dressler was unstoppable. He allowed just two hits to go along with walking two batters. Of the 22 batters he faced, not a single batter returned home for a run. Defensively, the fielding team took advantage of Dressler's pitches, catching 10 flyouts in those six innings.

Evan Jones retired Troy Dressler at the bottom of the seventh inning. Jones allowed one run over nearly three full innings he pitched. For the final out of the game, Wake Forest subbed in their closer, Will Ray, into the game. With a groundout, Ray successfully closed the game for the Demon Deacons.

What's Next?

The series will be settled at 1 PM on Sunday. Tune in to see if the Demon Deacons can stay consistent defensively and spark a new flame batting.