Demon Deacons Pounce on Catamounts in 14-2 Run-Rule Win

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (34-17, 14-13 ACC) easily took care of business on Saturday at the Couch in the second game of the series with the Western Carolina Catamounts (32-19, 12-6 SoCon) with a 14-2 run-rule win.

The bats were hot early in the game, with the Deacs scoring six runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. They continued the trend, scoring at least two runs in each of the next three innings.

The win was the sixth-straight win for Wake Forest.

First Inning Dominance

In the first inning, lead-off batter Javar Williams, after falling behind 0-2, worked a walk. Right fielder Luke Costello, who went 2-2 on the day, followed that with a base hit, followed by another base hit by first baseman Kade Lewis. With the bases loaded, third baseman Dalton Waltz walked, scoring the first run for the Deacs. Designated hitter Matt Conte brought in another run, leaving the bases loaded and no outs. An RBI groundout, then a sacrifice fly, scored two more runs before second baseman Blake Schaaf hit his 5th home run of the season with a rocket over the left field wall. It was 6-0 by the end of the first inning.

Feeling lucky 🍀 pic.twitter.com/UaAtegsNNh — Wake Forest Baseball (@WakeBaseball) May 9, 2026

Saturday night's first inning continued a strong streak for the Deacs. They have now scored at least one first-inning run in 11 of the last 13 games, with a total of 28 runs in the opening frame during that stretch. Additionally, the Deacs improved to 21-5 when scoring in the first inning this season.

Hit Parade Continued

Wake Forest had 14 hits in the six innings they took to the plate. Five Deacs had multiple hits. Waltz went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs. He had five RBIs and crossed the plate three times. It was the fourth multi-homer game of his career, and his five RBIs matched a career high.

Wake Forest players celebrate after defeating Western Carolina 14-2 in seven innings on Saturday. | Wake Forest Athletics

Conte's home run was his third extra-base hit of the weekend. He had two doubles in Friday night's game against WKU. He went 3-for-3 on Saturday. Costello, Lewis, and Schaaf also had multiple hits in Saturday's game.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

The Demon Deacons conclude the series against Western Carolina on Sunday at 1 pm ET. Wake will look to get the brooms out and sweep the series. The game will be the last of the season at the Couch. Later this week, Wake Forest plays Liberty in Lynchburg, VA, and then ends the regular season with a Big Four rivalry series against Duke in Durham.