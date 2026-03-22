The Demon Deacons Snap ACC Losing Streak Handedly

After losing its last four ACC games, Wake Forest on Saturday tied up the series in Charlottesville against the Virginia Cavaliers.

After losing its opening match to Virginia, Wake Forest needed to bounce back to maintain hope for this series. Last week, Saturday's match against the Seminoles featured both great and atrocious hitting.

To start this game, the Demon Deacons relied on their star pitcher, Chris Levonas, to lead the charge against the stout Virginia Cavaliers.

Levonas held his own against a team that puts up incredibly great runs on the season. In a three- game series earlier this year, the Cavaliers totalled 69 runs. Levonas retired in the first inning without allowing a single hit, with only one runner making it off the plate.

Each of the next three innings produced just one run. By the time he stepped off the mound, Levonas finished with five strikeouts and four hits to go along with three runs allowed.

Wake Forest gather in the outfield after the loss to Tennessee in the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in last week's mid-series match, pitching wasn't the issue, and the Demon Deacons still lost by a couple of runs. To win, Wake Forest needed to get things rolling on offense. To say the hitting squad was firing today would be an understatement.

After two innings with nothing to show, the Demon Deacons took to the plate down a run at the top of the third inning. After JD Stein flied out to left field, the lead-off hitter, Javar Williams, stepped up to the plate. Williams sent a missile to left field. After Kade Lewis was walked and stole second, Dalton Wentz sent him home with a double to center field. From that point in the inning, the Demon Deacons caught fire.

Wake Forest made it all the way through the rotation and scored an astounding eight runs on five hits. Though Levonas did give up a single homer to start the inning, he proceeded to not allow another hit and retire the inning up 8-2.

At this point, the game was as good as gone. Wake Forest held their own the remainder of the game, aided by a homer by JD Stein. Nate Whysong and Zach Johnston finished the majority of the match out for the Deacs. As a collective, neither of them allowed a single run.

The series will have a winner decided today in Charlottesville. The Demon Deacons and the Cavaliers are set to face off today at 1 PM.