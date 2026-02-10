Wake Forest Baseball's Infield Features Several Standout Sluggers

The college baseball season is just several days away, with Wake Forest preparing to travel down to Puerto Rico for what should be an entertaining opening slate of games.

In the lead-up to opening day, we’ve been breaking down the ins and outs of the Demon Deacons roster, starting with the additions in the transfer portal, then the starting rotation and, most recently, the bullpen. Now it’s time to move to the offense, beginning with the infield. Which players are going to be playing on the dirt for Wake Forest in 2026, and will they be able to lead the team back to Omaha? Let’s find out.

The Corners

Wake Forest infielder Dalton Wentz (1) and Wake Forest outfielder Matt Scannell (26) celebrate after Wentz hits a home run during a NCAA regional baseball game between Cincinnati and Wake Forest at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To cut a long story short, Kade Lewis and Dalton Wentz are both thumpers. Or sluggers. Or bashers. Bruisers, even. In fact, one can insert any adjective one wants to describe Lewis and Wentz, so long as that word would fit in an old-timey newspaper. The duo can just flat-out hit the baseball and are poised to be two of the most important hitters in Wake Forest’s lineup in 2026.

Lewis is a bona fide star. The junior first baseman slashed .376/.482/.602 last season with 11 home runs and 59 runs batted in. His plate discipline is near the top of his many skill sets — he walked as many times as he struck out (45) in 2025.

Meanwhile, Wentz put up an impressive .316/.393/.566 slash line at third base last season. He smashed 13 homers, had 14 doubles, and drove in 50 runs. Strikeouts were a bit of an issue — he went down on strikes 66 times — but his fantastic power makes up for it.

The Middle

Wake Forest University junior Austin Hawke (9) bats against Clemson during the top of the fifth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025. | Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The middle of the Demon Deacons’ infield is not nearly as strong as the corners, but it has promise and should be a major part of the lineup should everything click. Senior second baseman Austin Hawke slashed .303/.444/.591 over the course of 171 plate appearances last season. He appeared in only 43 games, however, so 2026 will be the first time he’s had an opportunity to be the team’s full-time starter at second base.

It’s the shortstop position that features the biggest question mark for Wake Forest in 2026, as highly touted freshman JD Stein is projected to man the infield’s most important position. Stein, who Perfect Game rated as the best shortstop in the state of Indiana, could be a breakout star. He could also face some freshman jitters. Either proposition seems likely, but Wake Forest certainly believes in the youngster to get it done at shortstop in 2026.

Behind the Dish

Matt Conte collected 97 plate appearances last season and slashed .295/.423/.538. It was his first dabble in college baseball after arriving in Winston-Salem from Dexter Southfield High School in Andover, Massachusetts. Now that he has that under his belt, it’s time for him to take the next step in his development as the full-time starter at catcher for Wake Forest.

Conte’s not the only catcher that’ll be in the mix for the Deacs. Senior Jimmy Keenan could also feature heavily after he played in 44 games last season. It’s that experience that should help both the lineup and the pitching staff.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

The Demon Deacons will open the season at the Puerto Rico Challenge versus Houston on Feb. 13. They’ll then play Washington on Feb. 14 before rounding out the weekend with Indiana State on Feb. 15.

