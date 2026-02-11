Wake Forest Baseball's Outfield Highlighted by Impressive Transfer

Who’s going to be the player that steps up for Wake Forest baseball’s outfield in 2026?

That’s the question that’s been jumbling around the heads of Demon Deacons fans throughout the entirety of the offseason. The outfield is filled with question marks and a little bit of uncertainty, though some of those pressing queries might already have been answered. At the end of the day, it’s all a wait-and-see game.

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t analyze who has the potential to come up big in the outfield for Wake Forest. Just because the games don’t start until Friday, Feb. 13, doesn’t mean that projecting the players who could make a major impact isn’t a foolhardy endeavor. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. While the question marks do exist in the outfield, a modicum of prosperity does as well. All the Deacs have to do is unlock it.

Boston Torres is the Shining Beacon in the Outfield

VMI transfer Boston Torres returned to the lineup against West Virginia on Oct 26, 2025. | Wake Forest Athletics

If there’s going to be a breakout star from Wake Forest’s outfield, it’s Boston Torres. His .337/.465/.580 slash line, paired with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs from a season ago at VMI, jumps off the page, even if not many people were talking about him as the potent bat that he is. That likely has more to do with where he was doing it than how he was doing it. VMI went 27-26 last season and doesn’t carry a massive athletics footprint, which allowed Torres’ production to fly somewhat under the radar.

Torres will man one of the corner outfield spots for the Demon Deacons, with left field being the most likely landing spot. But it won’t be on defense that he makes his name known — it’ll be at the plate. When he’s at bat, Wake Forest needs him to bash and mash the baseball. That’s why he’s here, and that’s what he’s expected to do.

Williams and Costello Round Out the Outfield Picture

May 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest outfielder Javar Williams (14) runs to first base after hitting the ball against Florida State in the fourth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Javar Williams was a regular in center field for the Demon Deacons last season. He slashed .271/.405/.365 and drove in 32 runs while accumulating four doubles and four home runs. His speed on the base paths was an exceptional asset as he swiped 16 bags. Williams, alongside Torres, will be two of the most potent base stealers in the ACC should they continue their production from last season.

In right field, it’ll be sophomore Luke Costello. Even though Costello had 155 plate appearances last season, his playing time wasn’t consistent. That’ll surely change in 2026, as his .290/.394/.573 slash line was as impressive as could be. He hit 10 home runs and drove in 28 runs while also picking up seven doubles.

Compared to the infield, the outfield is lacking in guaranteed production — with the exception of Torres. Sure, Williams and Costello had good seasons last year, but their campaigns weren’t the definition of a “breakout star.” That can totally change heading into 2026, but as mentioned earlier, it’s all wait and see.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

The Demon Deacons start their season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Feb. 13 versus Houston. They’ll then play Washington on Feb. 14 before rounding out the trip overseas with Indiana State on Feb. 15. Tom Walter’s squad returns home to Winston-Salem on Feb. 17 to play High Point.

Recommended Articles