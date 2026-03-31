Wake Forest Faces Surging High Point in Midweek Clash

Midweek contests in college baseball present teams with opportunities to flesh out their skills and build their resumes ahead of challenging weekend series. This week, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to face off in two clashes prior to a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Panthers over the weekend, the first of which being against the High Point Panthers on March 31.

The Demon Deacons and High Point have a deep history that’s already been renewed once this season back on Feb. 17, when Wake Forest won 7-6 in Winston-Salem. Another victory is expected this time around, though it won’t be easy given how High Point has performed over the course of this campaign.

Here are three things every Wake Forest fan needs to know about High Point.

High Point Enters on Lengthy Winning Streak

High Point’s start to its conference schedule has featured several outstanding performances. After beginning Big South play with two straight losses to USC Upstate, High Point has rattled off seven wins in a row, the latest batch being two consecutive sweeps over Presbyterian and Gardner-Webb. In total, High Point is currently on an eight-game winning streak dating to March 15.

A good chunk of those victories has come at Willard Stadium, High Point’s home ballpark. The Panthers are 11-4 at their friendly confines so far this season, compared to just 7-5 on the road (one of those away defeats was to Wake Forest). If Wake Forest is to pick up another triumph over High Point, it’s safe to say that it’ll have to play its A-game.

A Lineup Loaded With Power and Production

The High Point lineup is littered with fantastic weapons. Seojun Oh leads the way with a 1.147 OPS, eight home runs and 30 RBIs. Willie Ponce has also been impressive, slashing .353/.477/.559 with four long shots and 24 runs driven in. Jake McCarter and Landen Johnson’s power strokes have come in handy, too, with McCarter picking up nine homers and Johnson eight.

Overall, this lineup bangs. The Wake Forest pitching staff, which will be led by right-handed hurler Duncan Marsten on Tuesday night, will most definitely have its hands full attempting to stop a group of hitters that only, well, hits.

Momentum Building Across High Point Athletics

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) reacts after a basket in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The vibes are good at High Point University. The men’s basketball team just made some noise in the NCAA Tournament, upsetting Wisconsin in what was an amazing contest filled with everything March Madness is known for. Meanwhile, the baseball team has been just as impressive — if not more so — racking up win after win throughout the course of this season.

While vibes aren’t the end-all, be-all when it comes to wins and losses on the baseball diamond, they do paint a pretty good picture. Wake Forest has struggled over the past month, while High Point has been surging. Will that dynamic come into play during tonight’s matchup? Perhaps it will, perhaps it won’t. Either way, we all should be in for a good night of baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.