Wake Forest Looking to Right the Ship vs. Liberty

Wake Forest’s baseball season has taken a dark turn. The Demon Deacons, once winners of 15 straight, have dropped four games in a row, with the latest woes being a three-game sweep at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Granted, Florida State is no slouch — the team is ranked in the top 25, after all — but Wake Forest got its doors blown off, and that’s just not a good feeling, no matter the opponent.

But now it’s time to turn the page. Some crucial games are coming up on the schedule, and Wake Forest needs to pick up some wins. The first opportunity to do just that comes today at David F. Couch Ballpark against the visiting Liberty Flames.

Liberty, at 13-5 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA play, enters the matchup with something to prove. Its series loss to Missouri State this past weekend featured several close games that could have swung either direction. Unfortunately for the Flames, it was Missouri State that was able to figure out a way to end up on top.

What makes this game all the more tantalizing is the history between the two programs. Wake Forest has dominated the all-time series so far with a record of 28-10-2, including winning six of the last seven. That just ups the stakes for Liberty, which will want to show the college baseball world that it’s capable of hanging some skins on the wall.

It's Bagwell's Time to Shine

Demon Deacon starting pitcher Cameron Bagwell let up four runs across four innings, three of which were earned. | Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics

In theory, the Demon Deacons should have the decisive edge on the bump. Sophomore right-handed hurler Cameron Bagwell will toe the rubber for Wake Forest. He’s given the team several good outings so far this season, and Tom Walter is expecting him to do the same against the Flames.

Opposite Bagwell will be Jake Potts, a right-handed arm from Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. He’s struggled in the early going of the campaign. Through seven innings of work, he’s allowed nine runs — eight of which have been earned — struck out nine and walked eight. His latest outing came against Missouri State on March 14, when he allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings of work. He walked three and struck out one. Wake Forest will want to jump on him early. If it can solidify an early lead, then this game should be wrapped up fairly quickly.

Marsh and Campos Lead the Offense for the Flames

Liberty employs several bats that Bagwell and company will need to handle carefully. Tanner Marsh leads the way for the Flames’ offense with a 1.030 OPS. He’s hit two home runs, four doubles, and three triples so far this season. Josh Campos is another name to look out for. He, too, gets on base at a torrid clip but also has fantastic power — he’s hit three homers and collected five doubles.

If Wake Forest can slow those two down, as well as some other hitters in the lineup like Nick Barone, then this game should be easy-peasy for the Gold and Black.

What’s Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

First pitch for Wake Forest’s clash with Liberty is at 4 p.m. ET at David F. Couch Ballpark. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.