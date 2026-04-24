Wake Forest Eyes Statement Win at No. 3 Georgia Tech

There really is only one question that needs to be answered prior to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons’ three-game series against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Can they win?

It’s really simple. Georgia Tech, the No. 3 team in all the land with its 33-7 record, has been virtually impossible to beat for the majority of the season. Pretty much every squad that comes up against it, except the North Carolina Tar Heels, has faced adversity beyond measure. Much of this is due to the Yellow Jackets’ potent offense, which suffocates opponents and makes it virtually unstoppable.

On paper, Wake Forest doesn’t stand a chance. But baseball games — and sports, for that matter — aren’t played on a white sheet of paper. Can the Demon Deacons pull off the miracle, or will they go home to Winston-Salem with their tails between their legs when the weekend is over?

A Nearly Impossible Lineup to Contain

Georgia Tech junior Jarren Advincula (2) reacts after his home run during the top of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, March 12, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first key to slowing down Georgia Tech is to stop it from scoring runs. This might sound obvious, but it’s no easy task. Coming into the weekend, the Yellow Jackets have a team OPS of 1.095. To put into perspective just how preposterous and otherworldly that is, Wake Forest has just four players on its entire roster with OPSes over 1.000, let alone pretty much the whole team. This lineup is a monster, and stopping it will be no small feat.

With most teams, it’s easy to single out one particular player and say, “If you can stop him, then you have a chance to win.” No such luck with Georgia Tech, though. Whether it’s Jarren Advincula, who leads the team with his .417 batting average, or Ryan Zuckerman with his 15 home runs and 52 RBIs, there’s just nowhere for a pitcher to hide when facing this Yellow Jackets lineup. You can’t forget about Drew Burress, either. Burress entered the year projected to be the stalwart star of this offense, and while he’s still been amazing — he’s hitting .346 with seven homers and 22 runs driven in — he hasn’t necessarily been the team’s best player. But does it really matter? He’s still amazing!

In short, if Wake Forest’s pitching staff somehow comes out of this weekend looking respectable, that’ll be a reward in and of itself.

The Challenge of Winning in Atlanta

One other problem facing Wake Forest is that this series is on the road in Atlanta, where Georgia Tech just refuses to lose. In 24 home contests this season, the Yellow Jackets have lost only two — one an early-season midweek game against Georgia State and the other against Virginia Tech, which came on March 8. They haven’t lost in Atlanta since.

Yikes.

Well, there’s no better time than the present to break that streak if you’re the Demon Deacons!

Is There Any Path to an Upset?

So, is this series a foregone conclusion, or is there a shot that Wake Forest can pull off the upset? They still have a chance, but their odds of success remain fairly slim given everything just laid out. The only way to know for sure is to play the games, which begin tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta. Chris Levonas will get the start on the mound for Wake Forest, while Tate McKee will toe the rubber for Georgia Tech. ACC Network Extra will broadcast the game.

Game two will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Troy Dressler on the hill for Wake Forest, and game three is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Cameron Bagwell facing off against Jackson Blakely. Saturday’s contest will be broadcast on ACC Network, while Sunday’s will be on ACC Network Extra.