Wake Forest's Season Ends as Regional Chaos Continues Across the NCAA Tournament on Sunday

Wake Forest's season came to an end Sunday in Morgantown, where a combination of self-inflicted errors proved too much to overcome West Virginia. The Demon Deacons' elimination was one of several notable developments during another chaotic day in the Regionals, as upsets, dramatic finishes, and season-ending losses continued across the country.

No. 13 Nebraska was eliminated in an early game on Sunday, becoming the second national seed to be eliminated. No. 9 Southern Miss was eliminated on Saturday. However, the biggest upset came in an elimination game in the Los Angeles Regional, where No. 1 UCLA lost to Saint Mary's.

Teams to advance to the Super Regionals:

No. 3 Georgia - winner of the Athens Regional

No. 5 North Carolina - winner of the Chapel Hill Regional

Here are the results of Sunday’s first-round games:

(Teams in bold won their game; this article will be updated as games go final)

2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Sunday’s Games

Los Angeles Regional

(1) #1 UCLA (1-2) 5 - (4) Saint Mary's (2-1) 6

UCLA is eliminated.

(3) Cal Poly (2-0) vs. Saint Mary's (2-1)

Atlanta Regional

(2) Oklahoma (2-1) 15 - (3) The Citadel (1-2) 5

The Citadel is eliminated.

(1) #2 Georgia Tech (2-0) vs. (2) Oklahoma (2-1)

Athens Regional

May 31, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) bats against the Liberty Flames at Foley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

(2) Boston College (1-2) 3 - (3) Liberty (2-1) 8

Boston College is eliminated.

(1) #3 Georgia (3-0) 6 -(3) Liberty (2-2) 1

Liberty is eliminated.

Georgia will host a Super Regional next weekend.

Auburn Regional

(1) #4 Auburn (1-1) vs. (2) UCF (1-1) - elimination game

(4) Milwaukee (2-0) vs. TBD (2-1)

Chapel Hill Regional

(3) East Carolina (2-1) 10 - (4) Virginia Commonwealth (1-2) 0

Virginia Commonwealth is eliminated.

(1) #5 North Carolina (3-0) 9 - (3) East Carolina (2-2) 3

East Carolina is eliminated.

North Carolina will host a Super Regional next weekend.

Austin Regional

(2) UC Santa Barbara (2-1) 9 - (3) Tarleton (1-2) 5

Tarleton is eliminated.

(1) #6 Texas (2-0) vs. (2) UC Santa Barbara (2-1)

Tuscaloosa Regional

(2) Oklahoma State (2-1) 12 - (3) USC Upstate (1-2) 1

USC Upstate is eliminated.

(1) #7 Alabama (2-0) vs. (2) Oklahoma State (2-1)

Gainesville Regional

Florida gets ready to play Troy during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, May 31, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

(2) Miami (1-2) 6 - (3) Troy (2-1) 9

Miami is eliminated.

(1) #8 Florida (2-1) 11 (3) Troy (3-1) 16

Florida and Troy will play a second Regional Final game on Monday.

Hattiesburg Regional

(2) Virginia (1-2) 6 - (3) Jacksonville State (2-1) 7

Virginia is eliminated.

(4) Little Rock (2-0) vs. Jacksonville State (2-1)

Tallahassee Regional

(1) #10 Florida State (1-1) 2 - (2) Coastal Carolina (0-2) 1 - resumption of Saturday's game

Coastal Carolina is eliminated.

(3) Northern Illinois (1-1) 8 - (4) St. John's (2-0) 21- rescheduled from Saturday due to weather

(1) #10 Florida State (1-1) vs. (3) Northern Illinois - elimination game

Eugene Regional

(2) Oregon State (2-1) 10 - (3) Washington State (1-2) 1

Washington State is eliminated.

(1) #11 Oregon (2-0) vs. (2) Oregon State (2-1)

College Station Regional

(2) USC (2-1) 15 - (3) Texas State (1-2) -4

Texas State is eliminated.

(1) #12 Texas A&M (2-0) vs. USC (2-1)

Lincoln Regional

(1) #13 Nebraska (1-1) 3 - (2) Ole Miss (2-0) 6- resumption of Saturday's game

(3) Arizona State (2-1) vs. (1) #13 Nebraska (1-2) 8

Nebraska is eliminated.

(2) Ole Miss vs (2-0) vs. (3) Arizona State (2-1)

Starkville Regional

(2) Cincinnati (1-2) 6 - (3) Louisiana (2-1) 8

Cincinnati is eliminated

(1) #14 Mississippi State (2-0) vs. (3) Louisiana (2-1)

Lawrence Regional

(2) Arkansas (2-1) 10 - (4) Northeastern (1-21) 9

Northeastern is eliminated.

(1) #15 Kansas (2-0) vs. (2) Arkansas (2-1)

Morgantown Regional

(1) #16 West Virginia (2-1) 10 - (2) Wake Forest (1-2) 5

Wake Forest is eliminated.

(3) Kentucky (2-0) vs. (1) #16 West Virginia (2-1)

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball

The Demon Deacons now begin their offseason. The transfer portal opens tomorrow (June 1) and remains open for the entire month of June. It will be interesting to watch what happens with this young team, as there are not many seniors on the roster. Can Tom Walter and his staff keep the majority of the team intact, or will he make major changes? Whatever happens, our staff at Wake Forest On SI will be tracking it all.