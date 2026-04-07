Wake Forest Set for Must-Win Matchup with Coastal Carolina

A little less than a month ago, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons couldn't get the job done against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. It was a matchup between two top-25 foes, with the Demon Deacons entering the contest on a 15-game winning streak that came to an unceremonious end in Conway.

Since that 10-4 loss on March 10, Wake Forest hasn't enjoyed quite the same success that it had in the first several weeks of the season, while Coastal Carolina has continued to roll along, as it is prone to do over the past decade or so. Now, a battle of baseball titans in the Carolinas is once again ready to commence. Both squads are seeking to add to their resumes, but it's Wake Forest that probably needs the boost a little bit more. Can the Deacs pull it off? And perhaps more importantly, what will a win do to their chances of hosting a regional once the NCAA Tournament comes calling in just a little over a month?

A Must-Win for Wake Forest

Luke Costello (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run, March 7, 2026. | Wake Forest Athletics

There's no doubt that the Chanticleers are one of the better teams in all of America. The most recent D1Baseball Top 25 had them at No. 11, one spot behind Sun Belt rival Southern Miss. There's also the fact that Coastal finished as the national runners-up last season, ultimately falling short to the LSU Tigers — a dominant program in their own right. All told, Coastal Carolina baseball is a tough out, but Wake Forest desperately needs to get it done in Durham tonight.

The Deacs' resume lacks quality wins. Sure, the team has three ACC series victories over Stanford, Cal, and Pitt, but are those really what you want to hang your hat on once the committee starts combing over the wins and losses? Probably not. Because while those wins are nice to have, it sure would be even nicer if Wake Forest could have taken a series versus a school like Florida State or Virginia. Alas, it didn't, leaving it searching for a case to enter the top 25, let alone host a regional.

Well, here's Coastal Carolina, a team that Wake Forest can definitely compete with but is also a formidable opponent. Win this matchup — which is the middle game of a three-game midweek series that will conclude April 14 in Winston-Salem — and Wake Forest has more ammo when it campaigns to host down the line. Lose, and the goodwill that's already somewhat lacking will most likely disappear for good.

What's Next for Wake Forest Baseball?

First pitch for what is probably the most important midweek game of the season for Wake Forest is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra. The Demon Deacons will then stay on the road and travel to Coral Gables, Florida, for a three-game series with the Miami Hurricanes this weekend.