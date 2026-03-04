Boone, North Carolina, is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. The multicolored leaves in the fall take one’s breath away, while the lush green of spring and summer invites a sense of awe. It’s undoubtedly one of the most pristine locations on the planet, and it’s exactly where the Wake Forest baseball team will be taking its talents this afternoon.

Since losing in the season opener to Houston, the Demon Deacons have been flawless — literally. They are on an 11-game winning streak, with the latest stretch of success being a four-game weekend sweep of Loyola Marymount and Davidson. All the contests were dominant affairs — Wake Forest won three of them via the run rule — which bodes well for the team’s prospects heading into this midweek clash with Appalachian State.

Appalachian State Presents Eary-Season Test

Beaver Field on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. | Barry Lews - Wake Forest On SI

The Appalachian State Mountaineers aren’t usually considered a college baseball power, though it’s important to still take them seriously if you’re Wake Forest. Yes, that disregards the history a little bit — the Deacs are 25-6 all-time against Appalachian State, including a 3-2 victory last April — but this is a squad that has the chops to give good teams trouble this year. After all, it started the campaign 7-1, with the only defeat coming against Duke, which has gotten off to a good start this season.

The elephant in the room is Appalachian State’s most recent stretch of misery, which came in the form of a three-game sweep at the hands of Gardner-Webb. That outcome is obviously not ideal for Appalachian State, though it is important to note that all three losses were by one run, and two came in extra innings. But close only counts in practice, not in reality.

Remember, this is a midweek game — anything goes. Weird results happen on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the college baseball season, and it’s important not to overreact. Should Wake Forest fall short — and it’s not expected to — it’s not the end of the world. How could it be? The loss would occur in Boone, the best place on Earth (at least according to some).

DuPont Leads Appalachian State Offense

It’s been the Drew DuPont show for Appalachian State so far this season. Through 10 games, Drew DuPont is slashing .463/.549/.732 (1.281 OPS) with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He has been playing out of his mind. If Wake Forest wants to win in Boone, it will need to minimize DuPont’s production, or at least not let anyone get on base in front of him.

Other key pieces for Appalachian State include Steven Smith, who is slashing .382/.436/.706 (1.142 OPS) with two homers and 12 RBIs, and Jonathan Xuereb, who is getting on base at a fantastic .476 clip. Offense is welcome in the mountains in Boone, and it’s crucial that Wake Forest either slows down Appalachian State or mounts (pun absolutely intended) a furious attack at the plate.

Wake Forest’s clash with Appalachian State is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+.