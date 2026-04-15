Wake Forest's Tom Walter Reaches Historic Milestone

Seventeen years ago, Tom Walter arrived in Winston-Salem looking to revitalize a program. Seventeen years later, he’s done just that, taking it to six NCAA Tournaments, including the College World Series in 2023. In the process, Walter has racked up win after win after win after win, something that has been a familiar story throughout the entirety of his decades-long career.

Wake Forest beat Coastal Carolina 10-5 last night at David F. Couch Ballpark, but that’s not the headline. The main story is that Walter, one of the most successful head coaches in Demon Deacons history, picked up the 950th win of his career. It’s a milestone that’s obviously been a long time in the making, as Walter has continuously posted fantastic seasons throughout his entire time at the helm of a college baseball team — Wake Forest especially.

Walter, who has led the Demon Deacons to more than 500 wins during his 17 seasons in Winston-Salem — the second most in program history, trailing only Wake Forest Hall of Famer George Greer, who has 636 — is one of those coaches who invests deeply in his players. His ability to transcend the game and build a family atmosphere in the locker room has enabled him to succeed at the highest levels of college baseball for years on end. Sure, the Demon Deacons baseball program is highly analytical, with its pitching lab being world-renowned. But at its core, Wake Forest is a tight-knit group that operates as a family. That is how Walter has made hay while the sun shines.

The Mission Isn't Complete

Jun 21, 2023; Omaha, NE, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Tom Walter walks off the field after being defeated by the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The 2023 season will forever be remembered as one of the most successful in Wake Forest baseball history. The team finished 54-12, narrowly missing out on a national title after a fierce bout with future champion LSU in the semifinals in Omaha. What was one of the most enjoyable sets of games for a national audience is synonymous with heartbreak in Winston-Salem.

Since those harrowing days in Nebraska, it has been Walter and Wake Forest’s goal to avenge that defeat and emerge as champions of the college baseball world once and for all. So, for all the hoopla that winning 950 games as a head coach brings, it is still not the most important goal for Walter. That elusive national championship — something he has been chasing ever since he took his first Division I head coaching job back in 1997 with George Washington — will continue to hang over Walter’s head until his team is standing alone atop the mountaintop at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.