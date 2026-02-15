Wake Forest Wins Big in Puerto Rico

The Wake Forest bounces back in dominant fashion in their second of three games in Puerto Rico.

A major struggle in their home opener was pitching, and the Demon Deacons were resilient on all fronts defensively. The lead off the mound for the Deacons, Chris Levonas, put together a strong effort in this win. Levonas threw a total of 75 pitches last night and only allowed two hits. Apart from the single hit by pitch and double, Chris Levonas was astounding in this effort.

Altogether, the defensive effort from the Demon Deacons was strong. Every pitcher who threw in this game played spectacularly. In total, Wake Forest faced 37 batters. Of those batters, the Huskies were sent back to the dugout with a strikeout 20 times. In the previous game, Wake Forest gave up a flurry of runs midway through the game that ultimately sealed the loss.

Another major problem from the last game was the inability to cash in on opportunities. In the bottom of the second inning, Wake Forest sent home four runners, putting immense pressure on the Huskies early. This four-run play was first set up from a monster hit from Jimmy Keenan. Keenan got great contact that sent the ball flying to deep left field, resulting in a three-run play for the Deacs. Later on in the drive, Keenan was able to run one in himself after an errant pitch.

Wake Forest gather in the outfield after the loss to Tennessee in the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After scoring four runs early, the Demon Deacons remained steady the rest of the game. The Huskies and Demon Deacons traded scoreless innings back and forth. The tug-of-war ended at the bottom of the 6th with a big hit from JD Stein. Stein sent a ball flying to deep left field, which resulted in a double. What was more impressive was the legs from Blake Schaaf. Schaaf ran in the score all the way from first base. His speed was on full display, moving the lead now to 5-0.

The Demon Deacons and the Huskies continued trading scoreless innings again. After retiring the game half an inning early, the Demon Deacons were able to hold their head high with a resounding defensive effort. The troubles presented in the opener were seemingly put to rest. With a game looming in the next few moments, Wake Forest hopes to ride the wave and continue to play at this level.

After beating Washington 5-0, the Demon Deacons conclude their stint in Puerto Rico today at 1:30 PM.

Recommended Articles