Can Wake Forest Conquer the Commodores and Keep Their Win Streak Alive?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are riding a three-game win streak since losing to Oklahoma in the ACC/SEC Challenge. That win streak will really be put to the test on Sunday. The Demon Deacons are preparing to face the number 13-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt comes into this matchup a perfect 11-0, so the Deacs will certainly have their hands full.

So far in the nonconference schedule, Wake Forest has some solid wins and has avoided bad losses, but lacks that marquee win to get you over the top in March. This game is their perfect opportunity to end nonconference play with a bang and get a marquee win at home over a team that might very well win the SEC. Let's dive into the matchup.

Opponent Preview

As mentioned, Vanderbilt has had just about as good a season as they could hope for so far. They do not have a blemish on their record and won the Battle for Atlantis earlier this season. They sit at #8 in the Net Rankings and #10 at KenPom. They have been one of the best and most efficient offenses in college basketball so far this season, normally running their opponents out of the gym in blowouts. Granted, many of those have been against inferior opponents, but they also have some very good wins.

As for players, Vanderbilt has four guys averaging double figures. Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles has been their leader thus far, averaging 17.1 points per game. Sophomore guard Tyler Tanner is not too far behind him, getting 15.8 points per game. Sharpshooting forward Tyler Nickel averages 14.4 points while shooting a team-best 44% from three. Finally, forward Devin McGlockton averages 10.2 points and also grabs a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. This Commodores team is versatile and explosive. The Deacs will need to do everything they can to hold them in check.

Key to the Game: Generate Good Looks on Offense

Despite the Deacs' best efforts, Vanderbilt will probably still have some success offensively. This one should be a high-scoring affair, and judging by what we have seen some points in the season, Wake can definitely hang. The question is what Wake Forest team shows up.

Last time out against Longwood and against Oklahoma, the Deacs lacked any fire offensively and seemed to settle for too many threes. The offense looked miles behind where it had been at points against other good opponents, such as Michigan and West Virginia. To win this game, the Deacs will need to shoot open threes while also attacking the rim and putting pressure on Vanderbilt's defense.

Tre'Von Spillers is someone who is a key for the Deacs but has seemed to shy away in big games so far this season. The Deacs need to get him some looks on the inside, which will then open it up for shooters on the outside. He and Nate Calmese make an excellent two-man combo. Wake also has an All-ACC caliber guy in Juke Harris. They need to try to get him going early.

Vandy is by no means bad defensively. They are 17th in defensive efficiency at KenPom. However, the Deacs have already seen some of the toughest defenses out there in games such as the Michigan one. This game should be a good one, and if Wake Forest can do what they have done so well over the Steve Forbes era, defend their home court, then they should be going into conference play very satisfied. Go Deacs!

