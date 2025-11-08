Juke Harris and the Demon Deacons Start Hot Against the Eagles
Wake Forest leads Morehead State 44-31 at the half.
After a half of basketball in the LJVM Coliseum, the Demon Deacons strike first with a 13-point lead. Here is how the first half played out.
First Half Recap
The Eagles moved the ball out fast and capitalized on early Wake Forest turnovers. Josiah LeGree started hot for Morehead State, scoring 7 points early. A constant force throughout the game, however, was Juke Harris. When Wake Forest would go on slumps, Harris was there to pick up the slack and keep the Deacs rolling. Entering the half, Juke Harris is sitting at a comfortable 15 points to go along with 7 rebounds.
The major turning point of the half for the Demon Deacons was when they started attacking the rim constantly. Within the first 6 minutes of play, Wake Forest entered the bonus. Additionally, Josiah LeGree picked up 3 fouls and had to sit out a large portion of the first half. The fast-paced game also led to the Demon Deacons forcing 12 turnovers and 6 steals. Offensive rebounds have also been a strong statistical category for Wake Forest thus far. With 11 offensive rebounds at halftime, the Deacs are getting several opportunities a possession to score.
Looking Forward
For Wake Forest to maintain control of this game, a few tweaks are expected over the break.
Free throws have been a serious point of conflict for the Deacs thus far. Shooting barely over 50% for the game on 24 attempts, the game feels as though Wake should be winning by more. Wake Forest is playing too quickly at times, and it is causing turnovers that could easily be fixed. With Juke Harris' strong performance in the first half, one should expect a change at halftime to make sure more eyes are on him the rest of the game.
As for Morehead State, the Eagles should be looking to attack the glass and be aggressive in rebounding the ball. The Eagles are a much taller and, at times, an even more physical team. Morehead State also needs to clean up its defense. To win the game, the Eagles need to remain out of foul trouble. With LeGree likely to get viable minutes in the second half, he needs to be wary of not picking up his fourth.
Even with a half controlled largely by the Demon Deacons, the game hosted in the infamous Joel is up for the taking. Adjustments will be made, concessions will be bought, and 20 more minutes of electric basketball are yet to be played.