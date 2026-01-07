Robby Ashford Culminates Career in Storybook Fashion

Before scoring five touchdowns and winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl MVP in Wake Forest's (9–4, 4–4 ACC) 43–29 victory over Mississippi State (5–8, 1–7 SEC), Robby Ashford had quite the journey. Moments of triumph deserve recognition, and Ashford's time as a Demon Deacon was nothing short of triumphant.

Before Winston-Salem

May 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Robby Ashford (6) looks to throw during Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Many may already know the history of Robby Ashford's journey, but for those who don't, here is a summary.

Ole Miss

On June 24, 2019, Robby Ashford—a four-star recruit—committed to the University of Mississippi with the intention of being a dual-sport athlete in football and baseball. His ability to pursue dual-sport stardom, coupled with the family orientation of Ole Miss were selling points.

However, after Ole Miss changed head coaches (Matt Luke to Lane Kiffin), Ashford decommitted from the Rebels on December 10, 2019—as is natural after a coaching change.

Oregon

Following Ashford's decommitment, the Oregon Ducks aggressively pursued and won him over. The top-tier facilities and, again, the chance to play both football and baseball were mighty persuasive.

As a Duck, Ashford never saw any game-day action but was in constant competition for the backup quarterback position. On the baseball diamond, he appeared in 20 games (started 10) in his true freshman season.

However, the harsh reality of being a dual-sport athlete eventually set in; Ashford's body was wearing down from the daily demands of both sports. As a result, he decided to focus on football in his second season in Eugene. Additionally, Oregon had solidified its everyday center fielder, while the backup quarterback competition was wide open.

On January 5, 2022, after his second season out west, Robby Ashford entered the transfer portal, having four years of eligibility remaining, just after Bo Nix transferred to Oregon. If Ashford stayed, he would have been part of a very full quarterback room.

Auburn

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) breaks free and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Being an Auburn Tiger put Ashford comfortably closer to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. It also gave him another chance to compete for considerable playing time.

In his two years with the Tigers, Ashford appeared in 22 games and started in 10 of those. The bulk of his playing time came in his first season. However, still in search of a starting gig, Robby Ashford ultimately entered his name into the portal once more on December 15, 2023.

South Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford (1) passes during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his redshirt junior season, Ashford was unable to find the opportunities he was looking for; the journeyman played in eight games while starting just once.

At the end of the season, Ashford entered the portal for the final time.

Welcome to Wake Forest

Head Coach Jake Dickert and Robby Ashford (2) celebrate after winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Jan. 2, 2025 | X: WakeFB

While it wasn't without hardship, Robby Ashford finally found his home as a Demon Deacon.

In April, Ashford unexpectedly lost his father. In general, he was unsure of whether he wanted to continue his football career. But when a gritty and determined player joins an exceptional organization and university, good things are bound to happen.

Wake Forest won nine games for just the fourth time in program history. They had No. 16 Georgia Tech technically beaten, but lost nonetheless. And, as no one will forget, the Deacs went into Charlottesville and knocked off 12th-ranked Virginia.

Jake Dickert is now the winningest first-year coach in program history, and he got the Deacs to their eighth bowl game in the last 10 seasons.

Of course, the season was not without hardships, especially for Ashford. He was dinged up throughout the season, including a partially torn PCL he suffered against Georgia Tech. However, his best ball came when it mattered most—the latter stages of the season.

In Ashford's last four games, he went 3–1 and recorded 1,338 total yards (334.5 per game), 14 total touchdowns, and just four turnovers.

Blake's Take: Robby Ashford said it himself, and I agree: his ending could not have been scripted any better. A career of immense journey pays off in the sweetest (or most mayo-esque) way possible. As a fellow Demon Deacon student, I confidently say that no matter where his future takes him, Ashford has a home in Winston-Salem. It wasn't always the prettiest season, but that's part of the journey; the payoff would not have been as surreal without every stepping stone.



“I hope these folks look at me as a quarterback who was just a tough MFer,” Ashford said in his final postgame press conference. As time passes, the magic of this season will not be forgotten, and neither will the raw legacy left by No. 2.

