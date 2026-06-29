Wake Forest Basketball Finalizes Roster with Euroleague Guard Pickup
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We essentially had the roster finalized for Wake Forest basketball as the team started summer workouts. However, one final addition was announced over the weekend. Lukas Bojovic is a Slovenian swingman who comes with experience in Euroleague basketball.
Bojovic stands at 6'5 and is on the thinner side. He just recently turned 18 years old, making him still very young with a lot of potential. This season, Bojovic made his presence felt as he played on the Partizan U19 team. He averaged 22.8 points per game to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in an 18-game sample size. He shot it pretty well from a distance, averaging 36% from three.
That's not the only time Bojovic showed his flashes. During the 2026 Adidas NextGen Euroleague Belgrade qualifier, he averaged 22.8 points per game on 54% shooting, as well as making an impact defensively with 1.8 steals. He was named to the All-Tournament team for his performance.
From his highlights, it appears that Bojovic has a dynamic offensive skill set and can score from all three levels. He is not afraid to pull up from three, but also has a developed midrange game and can get to the hoop. This shot creation is pivotal for the Deacs as they search for offensive options on a new-look roster. With his 6'5 frame, Bojovic is also a capable defender who should be productive on both sides of the ball.
The question is always how the game will transfer over from Euroleague to college basketball. I do believe Bojovic is a promising young prospect and will play a role on this coming year's squad. He will likely slot in behind Kevair Kennedy at point guard and play some off-ball minutes when needed as well.
Complete Roster
After a long offseason filled with twists and turns, the roster is finally complete for the Deacs as they continue to practice over the summer. With only one returner, sophomore guard Isaac Carr, the Deacs had to bring in a fresh group of talent.
Wake brought in seven transfers, two freshmen, and one international prospect in the make-up of this new-look roster. This squad will definitely be a lot taller than last year and should improve defensively. The lingering questions lie on the offensive side of the ball, where shot creation will be a point of emphasis.
Projected Lineup
PG: Kevair Kennedy
SG: Jamari McDowell
SF: Ring Nyeri
PF: Gavin Placide
C: Antonio Dorn
Bench: Isaac Carr, Justin Ray, Xander Pintelon, Lukas Bojovic, Gallagher Placide, Vincent Chaudhri
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Justin is a student at Wake Forest University. He is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and aspiring finance major interested everything sports. In his freshman year, Justin completed an internship with the Wake Forest Ticketing Department where he gained some valuable insight into the sales and operations aspects of collegiate athletics. Before working with Wake Forest On SI, Justin was a contributing writer for Wake Forest’s student publication The Old Gold and Black. Currently, Justin serves as a student manager on the Wake Forest Men’s Tennis team. In his free time Justin enjoys spending time with his family and friends on the golf course and traveling.