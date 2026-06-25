Wake Forest Transfer Selected for 3x3 Men's Nations League

A couple of months ago, Wake Forest landed incoming sophomore guard Kevair Kennedy in the transfer portal. He started his college career at Merrimack, and his stellar play earned him a place on the USA Basketball's 3x3 Men's Nations League roster.

Kennedy is entering a favorable situation in Winston-Salem. With the Demon Deacons losing most of their guard play to graduation or the transfer portal, Kennedy will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the court.

In addition, the Demon Deacons will seize the opportunity to pair Kennedy with fellow sophomore guard Isaac Carr. With Carr as the only returning player for Wake Forest this year, it is safe to say that Kennedy's stellar scoring and playmaking will fit with a more developed Carr.

Who is Kevair Kennedy?

Merrimack Warriors guard Kevair Kennedy [5] dribbles the ball against Maine guard Caleb Crawford [4]. | Merrimack College Athletics

Kennedy just finished his freshman year at Merrimack, having a fantastic season in which he averaged 18.4 points per game and led the MAAC in scoring. His stellar scoring earned him the MAAC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year honors. He joined Darius Acuff Jr. and Cameron Boozer as the only players to earn their conference's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.

A North Philly native, Kennedy was one of the best freshman scorers in the country last season, ranking 6th nationally in conference play scoring amongst freshmen. However, he is also a very capable defender, averaging 1.9 steals per game last season and ranking 4th in the MAAC.

Although he stands at only 6'2, Kennedy gets most of his scoring done around the rim, having lightning-quick speed and crafty finishing. He also thrives at drawing fouls and getting to the free-throw line. His combination of toughness and skill is hard to go against at any level.

What will he bring to Wake Forest?

Wake Forest basketball team celebrates after beating Memphis | Wake Forest Athletics

Kennedy's achievement is one to be extremely proud of, and it will give him some high-stakes play that will help him excel during his upcoming season for the Deacons. Although the MAAC did not provide much high-level competition for Kennedy this year, his adjustment to the ACC will be smoother thanks to this opportunity to play great players from all across North America.

Filling a huge need at guard, Kennedy will make an impact from day one and provide this young team with some steady scoring and experience. Most of the transfers the Deacons have signed are young or haven't gotten many minutes, but that is not the case with Kevair, as he averaged almost 37 minutes per game last season.

Despite the fact that Kennedy is just a sophomore, he will bring much-needed experience to this inexperienced roster. His aggression and heart as a small guard should set the tone for the rest of the team, which is composed of a bunch of guys with a chip on their shoulder.