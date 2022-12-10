Wake Forest Basketball vs LSU: Staff Predictions

Wake Forest is set to take on LSU in tomorrow’s Holiday Hoopsgiving Showcase in Atlanta. Read below for our basketball staff’s predictions leading into the game.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover:

It’s always a good idea to back a well-coached team who got embarrassed in their last outing, especially when they have had plenty of time to rest. After blowing a late lead to Loyola Marymount, which led to an overtime loss back on Nov. 20, the Demon Deacons put together back-to-back monster blowouts averaging over 100 points per game, and scored 78 points against one of the nation’s elite defenses days later. This coaching staff knows how to maximize their group, and the week of prep time should have this team locked in and ready to go.

Appleby has been playing at an All-ACC level, and his poor performance against Clemson should lead to him being very focused heading into this matchup. Williamson also had eight days to get back to full strength which will be a nice boost.

READ: Wake Forest vs LSU - Preview and Prediction

The Demon Deacons are a much better three-point shooting team, so if they get hot, they can break open a lead in this one. And while Wake’s frontcourt is inexperienced, they did a great job making Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl uncomfortable, who poses similar matchup problems to KJ Williams.

Why LSU Will Cover:

While LSU came up short in their one matchup against a power conference opponent, they held Kansas State to 61 total points. If the Tigers weren’t ice cold and able to score more than the 18 points they put up in the second half, they would’ve won easily.

Miller and Williams are a strong duo, and Williams especially could be a nightmare for Wake to guard. His shooting touch from outside (40% 3PT) as well as his ability to score down low make him a versatile player that teams struggle to contain. The super senior is savvy and dynamic and can take advantage of the Demon Deacons’ young frontcourt.

Wake Forest doesn’t have the length or connectivity on the defensive end of the floor to shut down an athletic side like LSU. Wake’s guards have been sloppy with the ball at times this season, and the Tigers thrive in transition. If LSU can get out and run, and if somebody other than Miller can make some triples, the Tigers should be able to outscore the Deacs on Saturday afternoon.

READ: Wake Forest vs LSU - Ten facts to know

Christian Odjakjian:

The Pick: Wake Forest +1

Bonus Pick: Under 142

In a game where I don’t expect points to come easy, my lean is towards the Demon Deacons in a bounce back spot to pick up another nice non-conference win. LSU hasn't shown the type of connectivity on offense to give me the confidence that they will be able to break the game open, and after an off game, I expect Appleby to return to form. KJ Williams and Adam Miller will be able to score in this matchup for the Tigers, but Wake has a much more balanced attack, which should be the difference in them pulling out the win. This should be a back-and-forth battle, so my best bet is on the under.

Wake Forest 70, LSU 66

Ben Conroy:

The Pick: Wake Forest +1

Wake Forest played nine games in the month of November, and had a grueling combo of road games against Wisconsin and Clemson last week. The team has now had a week off in between matchups, and should be rested and recharged for Saturday’s showdown. Also, Wake Forest displays a much more balanced scoring attack – the Deacs have four players who average at least 10 ppg to LSU’s two. The team excels on defense when they play with active hands and force long possessions (three players average at least 1.2 steals per game). If Steve Forbes’ group can contain the Tigers’ primary scoring threats in KJ Williams and Adam Miller, I think LSU will struggle to put points on the board. Though I think Wake Forest will start slow on offense after going eight days between games, I like the Deacs to heat up as the game progresses and emerge with a hard-fought victory.

Wake Forest 63, LSU 57

READ: Behind Enemy Lines - Q&A with LSU Basketball Writer

Essex Thayer:

The Pick: Wake Forest +1

While LSU is a better team shooting from behind the three-point line — the Tigers convert at a 38.6% rate to Wake Forest’s 35.5 — the Deacs take far more attempts. Wake Forest has taken 220 shots from deep, over 60 more than LSU. Of the Tigers that have attempted more than 20 three-point shots, none have hit on more than 40%, and only one over 37. Wake Forest, on the other hand, has sharpshooters in Tyree Appleby (44%), Damari Monsanto (41%) and Daivien Williamson (32%). In the second half of the team’s key win at Deacs shot 42% from three. If Appleby, Monsanto and Williamson can get their shots going like they did in Madison, they have a very good chance to take down the Tigers.

Wake Forest 68, LSU 59

Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content