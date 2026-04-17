Wake Forest Women's Basketball Offseason Additions / Departures Tracker

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons women's basketball team (14–18, 4–14 ACC) had its best season since Head Coach Megan Gebbia's first season in Winston-Salem in 2022–23. The end of the season was less than desirable, and now the Deacs have to stay competitive in the ever-changing landscape of the transfer portal and NIL era.

All Incoming Players to Wake Forest

Adora Nwude, incoming freshman for Wake Forest Women's Basketball | Wake Forest Athletics

Oshauna Holland, Guard, Stuart Cramer High School (NC)

Holland signed with the Demon Deacons in November, marking the first commitment of their 2026 class. The 5-foot-7 guard out of Belmont, North Carolina, won the 2025 Charlotte Observer Player of the Year award.

Adora Nwude, Guard, Bullis School (MD)

Nwude is the second commit of the 2026 class, and is from Vienna, Virginia. The 5-foot-8 guard led Bullis School to a Maryland State Championship title, defeating the No. 1-ranked team in the country, Bishop McNamara. Nwude recorded 25 points and 7 rebounds in the championship game and earned the honors of most outstanding player in the tournament.

All Departing Players

Milan Brown drives to the lane against the Virginia Cavaliers. | Wake Forest Athletics

Milan Brown, Guard

Brown was a definite bright spot and standout of the past season. The Baltimore, Maryland native averaged 9.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. Brown scored in double figures 13 times, including a 30-point outburst against the Virginia Cavaliers on January 29, when she won the ACC Rookie of the Week honors.

Milan Brown has since committed to play for the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Grace Oliver, Forward

Before coming to Wake Forest, Oliver spent her freshman season at the University of Colorado. This season in Winston-Salem, the Norwell, Massachusetts native averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game. Additionally, she shot 60.4 percent from the field, leading the ACC and ranking in the top 10 nationally.

Against Gardner-Webb on December 22, Oliver recorded 30 points and 7 rebounds, while shooting 14-of-14 from the field. Not only was her scoring figure a career high, but her perfect outing from the floor set the program and ACC records for most field-goal attempts without a miss. She is also one of only nine known players in Division I history to shoot 100% and knock down 14 or more shots.

Grace Oliver is headed close to home to play for the Boston College Eagles.

Caitlyn Jones, Guard

Jones was a freshman in the 2025–2026 season and appeared in 28 games (5 starts). She finished the season averaging 8.3 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. The Rolesville, North Carolina native scored in double figures a dozen times, and her season-high scoring mark came against Virginia, when she tallied 18 points.

Recently, Jones announced she had committed to the University of Central Florida (UCF). The Knights finished 11–19 (3–15 Big 12) last season, and are under the direction of new head coach Gabe Lazo.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding Wake Forest's roster during the offseason, including all arrivals and departures to Winston-Salem!