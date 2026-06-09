Offensive Tackle Commits to Wake Forest

On June 3, high school offensive tackle and Wisconsin native Brady Moranski committed to Wake Forest. He ended up choosing the Demon Deacons over North Dakota State, Florida Atlantic, and Miami (OH). He'll contribute to an offensive line that has steadily improved from previous years.

Ever since coach Jake Dickert joined the Demon Deacons, more and more focus has been put on improving the trenches, whether through the transfer portal or high school commitments like Moranski. He marks the second offensive tackle to commit to Wake from the class of 2027.

The Deacons now have the 47th overall recruiting class for 2027, consisting of 11 recruits who have committed. Moranski is the third offensive lineman of this class, tied for the most commits of any position group with the receivers.

Who is Brady Moranski

Brady Moranski's commitment post to Wake Forest | @BradyMoranski on X

Brady is a native of Germantown, Wisconsin, where he plays football at Germantown High School. He received his first official offer from Sacramento State in the summer of 2025. However, most of his offers came this Spring, with plenty from mid-major schools in the Midwest, such as Toledo and Northern Iowa.

Wake offered Brady on April 14. He later expressed his interest in the Demon Deacons when he officially visited Wake Forest on May 29. Five days later, Brady announced his official commitment to play for coach Jake Dickert and Wake Forest.

Moranski is the 14th-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin for the class of 2027. He becomes the second 2027 offensive lineman from Wisconsin to commit to Wake Forest, joining 3-star offensive tackle Peyton Schuster.

Why did Brady choose Wake?

Head coach Jake Dickert addresses the team in the locker room following his first win with Wake Forest, Aug. 29, 2025. | X: WakeFB

Although Moranski had the opportunity to play for a school closer to his hometown, it was clear that he had developed connections with the people and culture at Wake, which he did not think he would get at another school.

When asked why he picked Wake, Brady said, "Honestly, the people. I loved talking with the coaches. A couple are from Wisconsin which make the relationship even better. Even though the facilities are amazing, the people are what did it for me."

Moranski is especially excited to play for second-year head coach Jake Dickert. Dickert has Wisconsin ties, being raised there and playing Division III football at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. After a phenomenal opening season, it is clear that Moranski believes he can develop and excel in Dickert's system.

"The only way from here is up with this program. All of my belief is in Coach Dickert," Moranski said.