Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne Ready to Compete in NFL

Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne was one of the fastest running backs in the country last season. His speed and agility stood out every time he touched the ball, and he was a major piece of the Demon Deacons’ rise from 4-8 to 9-4 in head coach Jake Dickert’s first season on the job in Winston-Salem.

Claiborne is now setting his sights on the NFL, with his latest bit of preparation being Wake Forest’s Pro Day on March 25. It was there that he was able to continue showing professional scouts that he has what it takes to compete at the next level.

“It’s always a good day to get on the field and showcase what I’ve been working on the last couple months,” Claiborne said. “It’s been a great process. Up to this moment, I’ve just been attacking everything. The last two months I’ve been training to put my best foot forward for what’s next to come… It’s been a great journey.”

Wake Forest’s Pro Day wasn’t the first time NFL scouts had set their eyes on Claiborne. He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis and had a fine outing, putting up a 4.37-second 40-yard dash as well as a 10-foot-2 broad jump. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Claiborne as a “twitched-up, elusive slasher who can turn minimal gains into explosive runs” with the capability to be a “complementary back who can inject much-needed juice into a dull, predictable running game.” Zierlein projects him to be a middle-round pick, most likely on the third day of the draft.

Claiborne Ready to Show Scouts What He Has to Offer

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Demond Claiborne (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The work isn’t finished for Claiborne, and he knows that best. After the Combine, he continued to work hard, setting goals for himself, such as keeping his weight above 190 pounds. He also wants to show teams that he’s passionate about both the game and life.

“I really just want [NFL teams] to know that, beyond football, I care a lot and I’m passionate about the game,” he said. “Sometimes I think I play football so passionately and physically that some teams might not necessarily understand why I might play with a chip on my shoulder. But really, I’m letting these teams know that I’m coming to work every day and I’m trying to put my best foot forward every day to help the club win.”

Dickert certainly wants NFL teams to believe that as well. He was complimentary of his star running back, describing him as “one of the most explosive players in the country.”

“I think we had a year together of showing that he can be a complete running back,” Dickert said. “[I’m] excited about him once again showing the type of athlete that he is.”

What’s Next for Claiborne and the Rest of Wake Forest’s Potential Pros?

The NFL Draft is set to start on April 23 in Pittsburgh. It will end on April 25. Claiborne and a number of other Wake Forest football prospects will be hoping to hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the Steel City.