ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

It was a wild week in the ACC, with close games aplenty and a couple outcomes no one predicted. Plus, the Deacs got back in the win column. Check out how the conference shakes out after Week 12:

1. Clemson (10-1)

Last Week: 1

Game Result: 40-10 win over Miami

After a tough stretch of games, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looked pretty good through the air in Clemson’s drubbing of the Hurricanes. He completed 22 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception. The junior spread the ball around, completing a pass to 12 different receivers. Uiagalelei was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 89 yards and an additional score. The Tigers were in control of this game from the jump, opening with a 24-0 run, not giving up Miami’s sole touchdown until the fourth quarter. The defense dominated the Hurricanes’ offensive line, registering five sacks, seven tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. The Tigers, with hopes of sneaking back into the CFP picture, will finish the regular season with their annual in-state game against South Carolina before taking on North Carolina in the ACC Championship.

Up Next: vs South Carolina, Saturday, 12 ET, ABC

Opening Line: Clemson -14.5

2. Florida State (8-3)

Last Week: 3

Game Result: 49-17 win over Louisiana

Ever since their three-game losing streak to Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, the Seminoles have played perfect football. Behind a prolific 251 rushing yards, Florida State coasted to victory over Louisiana. Quarterback Jordan Travis didn’t have to throw the ball much — he completed nine of 14 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown — but he did add two scores with his legs. After opening the game on a 35-0 run, Florida State was able to play four separate quarterbacks. And don’t let the 17 points fool you — both Ragin Cajuns’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter against the reserves. The Seminoles will close the season with one of their biggest games, an in-state rivalry matchup with Florida.

Up Next: vs Florida, Friday, 7:30 ET, ABC

Opening Line: Florida State -9.5

3. North Carolina (9-2)

Last Week: 2

Game Result: 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech

In a season where Drake Maye has made a case to be the Heisman Trophy winner, he finally looked like a redshirt freshman in North Carolina’s loss to Georgia Tech. He tossed for 202 yards, but didn’t register a passing touchdown. Maye also threw his first interception, which came just outside the red zone, since the team’s win over Miami at the beginning of October. Defensively, North Carolina struggled, not registering a single sack. To add insult to injury, the Tar Heels had a great chance to win this game. With four minutes remaining, Josh Downs dropped a sure catch in the end zone on fourth down. The Yellow Jackets would go on to run out the clock. With their trip to the ACC Championship already punched, North Carolina will have a chance to win the “Big 4” state championship next week with a win over NC State.

Up Next: vs NC State, Friday, 3:30 ET, ABC

Opening Line: UNC -3.5

4. Louisville (7-4)

Last week: 4

Game Result: 25-10 win vs NC State

The Cardinals have been stellar over the past six weeks, winning five of six contests and defeating two ranked opponents. The Louisville defense was excellent in Saturday’s victory, giving up just 10 points and holding NC State QB Ben Finley to a 16/35 completion rate, 201 yards, a touchdown and an interception. RB Jawhar Jordan was the standout from the offense, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 98-yard kick return TD that put Louisville up 10-3 in the second quarter. The Cardinals are now 7-4 and will cap off the regular season with a road matchup against in-state rival Kentucky.

Up Next: @ Kentucky, Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Opening line: Kentucky -3.5

5. Pittsburgh (7-4)

Last week: 7

Game Result: 28-26 win vs Duke

Pitt continued their recent string of solid play, winning their third-straight game over a red-hot Duke squad. The Blue Devils almost stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but were outlasted by the Panthers, who advanced to 7-4 and 4-3 in the ACC. Izzy Abanikanda had another exceptional performance, scampering for 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Receiver Jared Wayne chipped in four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. The Pittsburgh defense forced two fumbles in the victory. The Panthers’ final regular season test comes against Miami in primetime next weekend.

Up Next: @ Miami, Saturday, 8 p.m ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -6.5

6. NC State (7-4)

Last Week: 3

Game Result: 25-10 loss vs Louisville

The Wolfpack fell to Louisville by two scores on the road on Saturday, marking their second consecutive loss. The injury bug bit NC State once again, this time taking out replacement QB MJ Morris. The freshman missed Saturday’s game due to a leg injury sustained the week prior against Boston College. Backup Ben Finley went just 16/35 through the air for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The rest of the offense struggled as well, scoring their lone touchdown of the day in the third quarter. The Louisville defense owned the line of scrimmage, finishing the day with five sacks. NC State will try to bounce back next week against rival North Carolina.

Up Next: @ North Carolina, Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Opening Line: UNC -6.5

7. Wake Forest (7-4)

Last Week: 8

Game Result: 45-35 win vs Syracuse

The Deacs sent their seniors off on the right note on Saturday, defeating Syracuse 45-35 in the final home game of the season and snapping a three-game losing streak. Sam Hartman dazzled in his final game at Truist Field, throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Three of those scores went to A.T. Perry, who had 10 catches and 119 receiving yards. The defense recorded their first interception since conference play began, a pick-six from Brendon Harris in the fourth quarter. The run game looked strong for the second week in a row — Quinton Cooley scored a touchdown and the starting RB tandem of Justice Ellison and Christian Turner combined for 136 yards on 31 carries (4.4 ypc).

Up Next: @ Duke, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, RSN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -3.5

8. Duke (7-4)

Last Week: 6

Game Results: 28-26 loss vs Pitt

Duke’s fourth-quarter comeback bid against Pitt came up short on Saturday, as the Blue Devils fell by two points on the road. Duke trailed 28-14 entering the fourth quarter and scored two twice to make things interesting, but a failed two-point conversion on one of the touchdowns thwarted their chances. Quarterback Riley Leonard had a strong outing in the loss, throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Jordan Moore had a career day with a whopping 14 catches, 199 yards and two touchdowns. Duke hosts Wake Forest next weekend in their regular season finale.

Up Next: vs Wake Forest, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, RSN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -3.5

9. Georgia Tech (5-6)

Last Week: 12

Game Result: 21-17 win vs UNC

In one of the most shocking ACC results this season, Georgia Tech bested No. 13 UNC on the road Saturday. All three of Tech’s touchdowns came on the ground, and the team combined for 186 rushing yards. Star UNC QB Drake Maye came back to earth, completing just 16 of his 30 pass attempts for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. The Yellow Jackets were massive underdogs heading into the contest, and this win marks their fifth of the season and an impressive bounce-back after getting blown out by Miami. Tech will seek bowl eligibility next week on the road against No. 1 Georgia.

Up Next: @ Georgia, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Opening Line: Georgia -30.5

10. Syracuse (6-5)

Last Week: 9

Game Result: 45-35 loss vs Wake Forest

The skid continued for Syracuse, as they fell on the road to Wake Forest 45-35. The Orange have now lost their last five games after starting the year off 6-0. Garrett Shrader threw for 324 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss, also adding a score on the ground. RB Sean Tucker shined, rushing for 106 yards and 2 TDs. The Orange defense couldn’t slow down Sam Hartman on his senior day — the fifth-year threw for 331 yards and four TDs, including three to star wideout A.T. Perry. Syracuse will try to end the regular season with a rivalry victory over Boston College in Chestnut hill next weekend.

Up Next: @ Boston College, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Syracuse -10.5

11. Virginia Tech (3-8)

Last Week: 14

Game Result: 23-22 win vs Liberty

The Hokies notched their third — and best — win of the season over the weekend, beating a talented Liberty squad 23-22 on the road. Liberty was 8-2 prior to the matchup and had beaten Arkansas on the road two weeks prior. Virginia Tech halfback Jalen Holston carried the load for the offense, rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns. His final score put the Hokies ahead for good, a one-yard TD just over halfway through the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech will finish out the regular season with a rivalry matchup against Virginia next weekend.

Up Next: @ Virginia Tech, time and network TBD

Opening Line: TBD

12. Miami (5-6)

Last Week: 11

Game Result: 40-10 loss to Clemson

With backup quarterback Jacurri Brown starting over Jake Garcia, here’s how the Miami offense started the game — three-and-out, three-and-out, interception, three-and-out, three-and-out, turnover-on-downs. Unable to eclipse 100 yards of offense, the Hurricanes never had a chance in this game. In fact, their win probability never reached 10%. One positive note for the defense — the Hurricanes forced three turnovers, and that doesn’t include three additional fumbles that were recovered by the Tigers. It’s been a tough season in Miami, but the team still has a chance to earn a bowl bid with a win in their final regular-season game.

Up Next: vs Pittsburgh, Saturday, 8 ET, ACC Network

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -6.5

13. Boston College (3-8)

Last Week: 10

Game Result: 44-0 loss vs ND

Nothing went right for the Eagles on Saturday, as they were flattened by Notre Dame in South Bend 44-0. BC had the odds stacked against them from the start, as several key players were reportedly battling illness. QB Emmett Morehead threw three interceptions and the Fighting Irish had a field day on the ground, totaling 281 rushing yards and three TDs as a team. Boston College faces Syracuse next weekend to close things out.

Up Next: vs Syracuse, Saturday, 7:30 p.m ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Syracuse -10.5

