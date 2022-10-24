ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

1. Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Last Week: 1

Clemson needed a 17 point fourth quarter comeback to deny Syracuse of an upset bid in Death Valley, holding on for a 27-21 win. After losing a fumble and throwing two interceptions, Dabo Swinney had seen enough of D.J. Uiagalelei, and benched him for five star freshman Cade Klubnak. Klubnak only threw for 19 yards in relief, but running back Will Shipley carried the offense, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson’s defense dominated in the second half, forcing six punts and an interception on the Orange’s seven possessions. The Tigers remain unbeaten after surviving the valiant upset effort, and have a bye week to figure out their QB situation before they travel to Notre Dame.

Up Next: BYE

2. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)

Last Week: 2

The Demon Deacons are now a top ten team after their dominant 43-15 win against Boston College, and they retain the No. 2 spot behind Clemson. Wake has now scored 31+ points every game this season and have established themselves as one of the most formidable offenses in college football. Dave Clawson’s squad now transitions into a challenging part of their season, as they will see Syracuse, NC State and Duke all within the next few weeks. Wake has a tough road battle ahead with a Louisville team that’s won two straight.

Up Next: at Louisville (4-3), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake -5.5

3. Syracuse Orange (6-1)

Last Week: 3

Despite the loss to Clemson this weekend, Syracuse proved that their impressive start to the season was no fluke. Leading 21-10 at halftime, the Orange were in control for most of this game, but with no offensive output in the second half they let it slip away. Dino Babers has his team playing great football, but they looked outmatched during Clemson’s dominant fourth quarter. The Orange are still ranked No. 16, and have a chance to get back to their winning ways when they host Notre Dame next week.

Up Next: vs. Notre Dame (4-3), Saturday, Noon ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Syracuse -2

4. UNC Tar Heels (6-1)

Last Week: 4

Drake Maye and co. had a bye this past weekend. The redshirt freshman quarterback has been incredible so far this season, ranking 5th in QBR in the NCAA. While Maye and the offense have been phenomenal, the defense hasn’t been nearly as strong. But, the Tar Heels have been better on that side of the ball lately, giving up an average of 23 points in the last three games compared to 39.5 in the previous four. UNC will be well rested when they face a reeling Pitt team.

Up Next: vs. Pitt (4-3), Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: UNC -3.5

5. Florida State Seminoles (4-3)

Last Week: 5

Florida State didn’t play this week, but leading up to the bye the Seminoles had lost three straight games against NC State, Wake Forest, and Clemson. All three games the seminoles proved they could compete with these heavyweights, but were unable to come away with any victories. The Seminoles are a good team but are still searching for that signature win. They still have matchups against Syraucse and Florida that can prove this program has made positive strides this season under Head Coach Mike Norvell. The Noles take on a sputtering Georgia Tech team next week and are favored by over three touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Georgia Tech (3-4), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: FSU -22

6. NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Last Week: 6

With Backup QB Jack Chambers at the helm for the rest of the season, the Wolfpack must figure out a way to produce more points on offense. In their last game against Syracuse before the bye week, the Wolfpack offense was held to just nine points. Chambers threw for 160 yards, and the Wolfpack failed to score a single touchdown despite several red zone trips. The Wolfpack are coming off a much needed bye week this week, and have a winnable contest hosting Virginia Tech where the offense has a chance to find some rhythm.

Up Next: vs Virginia Tech (2-5), Thursday, 7:30 ET, ESPN

Opening Line: NC State -13.5

7. Duke Blue Devils (5-3)

Last Week: 10

After losing two straight games, the Blue Devils went into Coral Gables and battled for a resounding 45-21 victory against Miami. Duke’s defense was everywhere, forcing an astonishing 8 turnovers — the bounce-back win is good enough for a three-spot jump in this week’s rankings. The Devils are now one game away from bowl eligibility and still have matchups against Virginia Tech and Boston College. With a potential 7+ win season on the horizon, Mike Elko has done a great job of turning this team into a real competitor within the ACC.

Duke has a great chance to become bowl eligible in two weeks with a winnable matchup at Boston College this weekend.

Up Next: BYE

8. Louisville Cardinals (4-3)

Last Week: 11

The Cardinals picked up a huge 24-10 home win against Pitt, with the defense coming up big in the fourth quarter. With just four minutes left in the fourth, the Panthers were driving before a Kedon Slovis fumble that was scooped up by Kei’Trel Clark and returned to the house for 59 yards. The Cardinals move above .500 (and up three spots in this week’s rankings) after this key ACC win, and will come into next week with a healthy Malik Cunningham. Cunnigham and the Cardinals offense will have to put up major points if they want any chance against a No. 10 Wake Forest team.

Up Next: vs. Wake Forest (6-1), Saturday, 3:30 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: Wake Forest -5.5

9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4)

Last Week: 7

The Yellow Jackets suffered a devastating 16-9 home loss against a struggling Virginia team and therefore fall two spots in the rankings. After losing QB Jeff Sims to injury in the second quarter, Zachary Gibson took over and struggled, throwing for just 99 yards. The Yellow Jackets were held to just three points in the second half, posting nine points against a weak UVA defense. After getting huge momentous ACC wins against Pitt and Duke, the Yellow Jackets were unable to beat a subpar UVA squad.

Up Next: at Florida State (4-3), Saturday, Noon ET, ACCN

Opening Line: FSU -22

10. Pitt Panthers (4-3)

Last Week: 8

QB Kedon Slovis had three turnovers in a disappointing 24-10 loss at Louisville. A Coastal championship is now out of the question, as the Panthers are now 1-2 in ACC play. After another poor performance for Slovis, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see QB change soon to help address these frustrating offensive struggles. On the bright side, RB Izzy Abanikanda was terrific once again, rushing for 129 yards and a TD. Pitt faces one of their toughest tests of the season next week as they will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the No. 21 Tar Heels.

Up Next: at UNC (6-1), Saturday, 8 ET, ACCN

Opening Line: UNC -3.5

11. Miami Hurricanes (3-4)

Last Week: 9

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Remember when the Hurricanes were ranked No. 13 heading into their matchup against Texas A&M? This program has officially hit rock bottom, losing QB Tyler Van Dyke in the second quarter to a shoulder injury against Duke and turning the ball over a whopping eight times. With Van Dyke out, the Canes were unable to create anything on offense, which eventually led to their 45-21 home defeat against Duke. Van Dyke’s status is up in the air for the remainder of the season, and the chance of a winning season or even a bowl game appearance is now in question for this team.

Up Next: at Virginia (3-4), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Miami -2.0

12. Virginia Cavaliers (3-4)

Last Week: 13

Last week we stressed how desperate this team is for playmakers to help QB Brennan Armstrong. With the Cavaliers leading 7-6 in the second quarter, Armstrong found Dontayvion Wicks for a 44 yard TD pass, which helped the Cavaliers secure the 16-9 victory, Armstrong had his best game of the year, passing for 255 yards and rushing for another 90. It’s a huge win for this program, and they have a chance to get back to .500 when they host Miami next week, who will likely be without starting QB Tyler Van Dyke.

Up Next: vs. Miami (3-4), Saturday, 12:30 ET, ESPN3

Opening Line: Miami -2.0

13. Boston College Eagles (2-5)

Last Week: 12

Zay Flowers carried the Eagles offense with 135 receiving yards and a TD, but it was not enough for the Eagles offense which mustered only 15 points. BC had no answer for the Wake Forest offense, who scored over 40 points for the fifth time this season and cruised to a 28-point victory. The Eagles have a great chance to bounce back and get a win next week when they play at Connecticut.

Up Next: at Connecticut (3-5), Saturday, Noon ET, CBSSN

Opening Line: BC -9.5

14. Virginia Tech Hokies (2-5)

Last Week: 14

A bye week doesn’t change Virginia Tech’s standing at the bottom of our rankings. Adding insult to injury, former VT QB Hendon Hooker is thriving at Tennessee, and has played his way into the Heisman conversation. The Hokies will look to get back on track when they host NC State.

Up Next: vs. NC State (5-2), Thursday, 7:30 ET, ESPN

Opening Line: NC State -13.5

