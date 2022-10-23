Wake Forest Football: Three stars in the win vs Boston College

The Deacs took care of business on Saturday, advancing to 2-1 in the ACC with a 43-15 victory over Boston College. The team executed well on both sides of the ball en route to the victory — here are the three players whose performances stood out the most against the Eagles.

QB Sam Hartman:

Hartman stuffed the stat sheet on Saturday, finishing the day with 313 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the victory. He once again showed his ability to spread the wealth, connecting with seven different receivers. Hartman made several throws into tight windows, including his first TD pass of the day to Jahmal Banks in the back-right corner of the end zone.

The five-touchdown outing lifted Hartman into third place in ACC history for passing touchdowns (93).

"There's not another quarterback in the country I would rather have," Head coach Dave Clawson said after the game. "His level of play has been so high for so long. The beauty of Sam is that he doesn't care, he just wants to win."

WR Jahmal Banks:

Banks continued his breakout 2022 campaign, leading the team with 7 catches, 79 yards and 2 touchdowns. The sophomore is quickly evolving into one of Sam Hartman’s favorite targets — through 7 games, Banks holds the solo lead for receiving touchdowns in the ACC with 7. Banks’ scoring grabs today were spectacular, and his 6-4 frame allows him to come down with jump balls and make contested catches. On his second touchdown, Banks fought through pass interference to secure the score.



“I used to be a basketball player,” Banks said when describing the catch. “I’m good at boxing out. I used my big frame to box him out and have the best chance of catching the ball.”

WR Taylor Morin:

After failing to record a catch against Army two weeks ago, Morin got back into the mix against the Eagles, finishing with four catches for 48 yards and two big touchdowns. Several of Morin’s grabs came at key moments throughout the game. Early in the second half, Hartman found him for a 33-yard gain to convert on a 3rd and 25 and keep the drive alive. Just a few plays later, Morin made a contested catch in the end zone to put the Deacs up 28-9.

Several of the receivers made big plays during the game — it’s the depth and trust within the group that makes the unit so special.

“It’s so much fun,” Morin said. “On any given day, anyone can go out there and make plays for the offense. It’s exciting to be a part of. We feed off each other’s energy.”

Honorable Mention: DE Rondell Bothroyd

Bothroyd did a little bit of everything on Saturday, recording two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection. He set the tone for a Wake defense that found itself on the ropes at several points during the game, but stood tall and made stops when it mattered. The Deacs were great against the run — Boston College’s leading rusher was their punter, Danny Longman, who scampered for 24 yards on a fake punt. Over the past two games, Wake Forest has given up just 25 total points.

“This week we emphasized just playing hard,” Bothroyd said. “Getting after it and executing the game plan. Guys playing their hearts out regardless of score and who we’re playing.”

