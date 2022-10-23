Grading Wake Forest's performance vs Boston College

Keep reading to see the grade each unit earned in Saturday’s 43-15 win over Boston College.

Offense: A

Wake Forest’s offense found its groove late in the first quarter and did not look back. After punting on the first drive, the Deacs found the endzone on their next three possessions. Sam Hartman threw for 313 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout. He ran in a score from two yards out, his first rushing touchdown of the season. In Hartman’s impressive outing, he passed Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, and Sam Howell in career ACC passing touchdowns to lift him to No. 3 all-time.

Rushing for just 3.3 yards per carry, Wake Forest’s running backs were not able to get much done on the ground. A highlight was true freshman Demond Claiborne’s 32-yard run late in the fourth — the longest rush of the game.

Sophomore Jahmal Banks scored twice in this contest and now sits atop the ACC in receiving touchdowns (7). Jahmal Banks’ involvement through seven games has been a highlight of the Deacs’ 2022 season thus far.

Taylor Morin resurfaced in this matchup, hauling in four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Defense: A-

Rush Defense: A

Pass Defense: B+

In the Eagles last game, against Clemson on Oct. 8, they averaged less than a yard per carry. On Saturday, the Deacs held the Boston College backfield to 56 rushing yards on 23 attempts (2.4 YPC).

The absence of a ground game forced the Eagles to rely on the connection of Phil Jurkovec to Zay Flowers. The ACC's leading receiver delivered yet again, catching ten passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Outside of Flowers’ production, which includes a 61-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, Wake's defense was very sharp.

Defensive back AJ Williams led the team in tackles with 7 (5 solo). The Deacs netted 2 sacks and 9 tackles for losses in this contest. Defensive end Rondell Bothroyd had a dominant outing, responsible for both sacks, a forced fumble, four tackles, and a pass deflection to cap off a productive day.

Special Teams: B+

Saturday’s contest marked the first time all season where the Deacs did not send Matthew Dennis out for a field goal attempt. The Deacs were perfect in the red zone — scoring six touchdowns on six trips and had no reason to attempt a field goal. In fact, Wake Forest is a near perfect 37 of 39 in the red zone this season.

Punter Ivan Mora had an impressive day, punting the ball three times for a total of 152 yards, averaging 50.7 yards a punt. Mora consistently gave the Deacs good field position and the Deacs’ special teams showed discipline throughout Saturdays’ contest.

Coaching: A

Head coach Dave Clawson has continued to assert himself as one of the elite coaches in college football. The Deacs are 6-1 through seven games and the No. 10 team in the country, despite having the smallest power-five student body in the country.

Clawson beat Boston College at Truist Field for the first time as Wake Forest’s head coach, leading the Deacs’ to an undisciplined win. Wake Forest only had three penalties for 25 yards, compared to the Eagles’ 11 penalties for 104 yards.

The Deacs were flawless in the red zone and scored 40+ points for the fifth time this season. Fans were left with little to question after this win, as Dave Clawson continues to set Wake Forest up for success.

