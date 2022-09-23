Around The ACC: Week 4

ACC Non-Conference Record Last Week: 9-2

ACC Non-Conference Season Record: 37-8

Best Bet This Week: North Carolina -1.5

Thursday

Virginia Tech (2-1) vs West Virginia (1-2)

Spread: West Virginia -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: West Virginia (-125), Virginia Tech (+105)

Total: 50

Virginia Tech fell 33-10 to West Virginia at home last night. The Hokies could only muster 228 yards of offense, including just 35 on the ground. In turn, West Virginia was able to run for 217 yards alone.

While the first half was reasonably close, a 20-3 second-half run by the Mountaineers moved Virginia Tech to 2-2 on the year. They travel to North Carolina next week.

Friday

Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1)

Spread: Syracuse -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Syracuse (-360), Virginia (+280)

Total: 53.5

Time/Channel: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Syracuse continues to be one of the ACC’s biggest surprises this season — they won 32-29 in dramatic fashion against a legitimate Big Ten squad in Purdue to continue their undefeated start. Quarterback Garrett Shrader connected with Oronde Gasden II from 25 yards out with seven seconds remaining to secure the victory.

The Cavaliers narrowly avoided a double-digit upset against the pesky Old Dominion Monarchs, who upset Virginia Tech 20-17 in Week 1 behind a 26-yard field goal by kicker Brendan Farrell as time expired. Despite the victory, Virginia only reached the end zone on one of their SEVEN red zone drives and fumbled on the opposing side of the field three times.

The Pick: Syracuse -9.5

In the big win over Purdue, offensive standout Sean Tucker only posted 65 yards on 20 touches, yet the Orange were still able to put up points in a hurry. Tucker should be able to get back on track this week, making a Syracuse win that much more likely.

Saturday

No. 5 Clemson (3-0) at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0)

Spread: Clemson -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Clemson (-278), Wake Forest (+210)

Total: 55.5

Time/Channel: Noon ET, ABC

No. 24 Pittsburgh (2-1) vs Rhode Island (2-1)

Spread: Pittsburgh -35 (-114)

Moneyline: Unlisted

Total: 55.5

Time/Channel: Noon ET, ACCN

After a disappointing home loss to No. 11 Tennessee, Pittsburgh bounced back, defeating Western Michigan 34-13 away from home. With both starting quarterback Kedon Slovis and his backup Nick Patti on the bench, the Panthers gave offensive control to potential breakout running back Israel Abanikanda (133 yards and one touchdown on 33 carries) who continues to build on a strong 2021 campaign.

Now, Pitt faces the Rhode Island Rams, who haven’t played an ACC team since 2019, a 34-17 loss to Virginia Tech.

The Pick: Rhode Island +35

In their last matchup against a Colonial team, the Panthers blasted New Hampshire 77-7 in September of 2021. However, they haven’t won by more than the 35.5 point spread since then and Slovis figures to be conservative in his return to action. I'll take the Rams to cover.

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)

Spread: Kansas -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Kansas (-303), Duke (+235)

Total: 63.5

Time/Channel: Noon ET, FS1

The Blue Devils took care of business in front of a sold out crowd last week against NC A&T with a 49-20 win. Duke rode their run game to the tune of 223 yards and four touchdowns, led by quarterback Riley Leonard (two rushing touchdowns), to victory.

New head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils, who had the lowest preseason ACC win total, have surpassed all expectations to start the season; they find themselves staring at their Big 12 mirror image this week in Lance Leipoild and the undefeated Jayhawks (lowest preseason Big 12 win total at 2.5).

The Pick: Kansas -7

Duke has looked unbelievable through their first three games of the year, but so has Kansas. Finally playing a team as hungry as they are, the Blue Devils will fail to keep up with a much more two-dimensional offense led by junior signal-caller Jalon Daniels, who has ten touchdowns and just one turnover this season.

Louisville (1-2) vs South Florida (1-2)

Spread: Louisville -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Louisville (-650), South Florida (+460)

Total: 63.5

Time/Channel: Noon ET, ESPN3

Louisville lost 35-31 in an interconference battle with the Florida State Seminoles last week. Despite a crucial turnover, QB Malik Cunningham showed flashes of his athletic 2021 form — 370 total yards and three touchdowns — and the defense provided some explosive plays with four sacks and ten tackles for loss.

The Cardinals will have their hands full once again this week, facing a team that pushed No. 20 Florida to the brink last week behind 300 rushing yards. Louisville will have to rely on their potent defense to convert as double digit home favorites.

The Pick: South Florida +14.5

South Florida played their best football on the road last week against the ranked Gators as 24.5 point underdogs; they should be just as confident with a two touchdown cushion in their first visit to Cardinal Stadium in over a decade.

No. 25 Miami (2-1) vs Middle Tennessee (2-1)

Spread: Miami -25.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Miami (-6678), Middle Tennessee (+1649)

Total: 53.5

Time/Channel: 3:30 p.m. ET, ACCN

After a strong opening to their season, the Hurricanes were rather mediocre in a 17-9 defeat to No. 23 Texas A&M. In his first real test as Miami’s head coach, Mario Cristobal failed to prepare his team in essential game-winning practices like red zone scoring — three field goals and no touchdowns in four trips. Special teams execution was poor as well; the Hurricanes muffed a punt and had a field goal blocked in the first half.

The Pick: Miami -25.5

After last week’s disappointment, expect Cristobal to and the Hurricanes to rebound against a heavily outmatched team.

North Carolina (3-0) vs Notre Dame (1-2)

Spread: North Carolina -2 (-110)

Moneyline: North Carolina (-125), Notre Dame (+105)

Total: 55.5

Time/Channel: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Despite the departure of quarterback Sam Howell, the Tar Heels have not missed a beat offensively through the first three weeks of the season. They are fifth-best in college football in total offensive yards with 547.3 yards per game.

Coming off a well-earned bye week, North Carolina faces a desperate Notre Dame side that has lost both its hopelessly average starting quarterback Tyler Buchner and its top five AP preseason ranking.

With 1,076 total yards, 12 total touchdowns and only one turnover through three games, UNC quarterback Drake Maye has a chance to improve his Heisman candidacy and lead his team to their first power five victory of the young season.

The Pick: North Carolina -2

While the Tar Heels rank well offensively, Notre Dame is in the bottom 25 for total offense this year and 17th-worst in scoring. No matter how well the Irish play defensively, backup Drew Pyne will simply not be able to keep up with Maye.

Georgia Tech (1-2) at UCF (2-1)

Spread: UCF -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UCF (-1450), Georgia Tech (+810)

Total: 56.5

Time/Channel: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Georgia Tech was embarrassed 42-0 in a shutout defeat on their home turf to No. 20 Ole Miss last week. This humiliation seems symbolic of a failed multi-year experiment for Georgia Tech; it moves Geoff Collins onto a scalding hot seat with a 10-27 record in his head coaching tenure. Another suspect performance from quarterback Jeff Sims puts him at an uninspiring 26-22 touchdown to interception ratio in 20 games as a starter over three years.

As double digit road underdogs to UCF, the Yellow Jackets, but primarily Collins and Sims, are faced with one of their last chances to make some noise and provide some hope to their hurting fans.

The Pick: UCF -20.5

With former Ole Miss backup quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who leads the team with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns this year, UCF should win comfortably against a bad defense.

No. 16 North Carolina State (3-0) vs Connecticut (1-3)

Spread: North Carolina State -38.5 (-105)

Moneyline: North Carolina State (-100000), Connecticut (+8000)

Total: 49.5

Time/Channel: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

NC State handled Texas Tech 27-14 in another impressive showing last week. As predicted, a hungry Wolfpack secondary feasted on mistake-prone opposing quarterback Donovan Smith with three interceptions, one of which was returned 84 yards for a pick-six. The defense also added one forced fumble and four sacks.

After a near catastrophic result at East Carolina to open the season, the Wolfpack have rebranded themselves by playing clean football and boasting a +6 turnover ratio in their last two games. That statistic includes zero giveaways by their offensive centerpiece Devin Leary. NC State is provided with yet another tune-up spot this week ahead of a massive matchup at No. 5 Clemson.

The Pick: North Carolina State -38.5

NC State’s defense has been dominant so far and should have no problem giving the offense enough opportunities to score against a weak Huskies squad.

Florida State (3-0) vs Boston College (1-2)

Spread: Florida State -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Florida State (-1115), Boston College (+600)

Total: 48.5

Time/Channel: 8 p.m. ET, ACCN

Even while losing potential 2022 breakout signal-caller Jordan Travis with four minutes remaining in the first half, backup Tate Rodemaker and the Seminoles rode to a huge interconference 35-31 road victory over Louisville.

The Eagles have had a demoralizing start to the year offensively, posting bottom-30 stats in key categories like yards and points per game. After a week of rest, Boston College will look to pick up their first ACC victory of the season as double digit underdogs on the road against a threatening Florida State team.

The Pick: Boston College +17.5

While Florida State has shown an ability to win in several different ways early this year, Boston College should be able to keep the game within reach as they get their offense, led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec and wide receiver Zay Flowers, on a better pace in an early test for their bowl game hopes.

