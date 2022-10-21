Wake Forest Football: Boston College Players to Watch

Boston College Players to Watch

Now the No. 13 team in the nation, Wake Forest takes on Boston College in an inter-Atlantic division matchup. The Deacs hold a 1-1 conference record and need a win to stay competitive in a division that currently has four ranked teams, the most in the country for any division.

The Eagles have struggled to run the ball this season and currently have the second-worst rushing offense in the FBS. Through six games, the Eagles have yet to see a 100-yard effort from any of their running backs. Forced to live or die by the passing game, senior Phil Jurkovec leads the Eagles' offense.

Zay Flowers leads the receiving corps with 164 catches for 2,535 yards and 22 touchdowns in his time at BC. Averaging 92.7 yards a game this year, the Wake secondary will need to focus on preventing Flowers from breaking loose downfield. Keep an eye on Caelen Carson’s status leading up to this game, as Carson versus Flowers would be an exciting matchup on Saturday.

The Eagles are 2-4 through six games, but the Deacs need to remain focused to stay in control, as the BC offense could easily break off several big plays to keep this one close.

"The collection of offensive skill they have is one of the top in the ACC,” Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday. “Zay Flowers might be one of the best skill players we face all year. He can start anywhere in the country."

WR Zay Flowers

Undoubtedly the best player on the Eagles roster, Flowers received six-figure NIL transfer offers this summer. Flowers elected to return to Chestnut Hill for his senior season, and he has consistently delivered quality outings for the Eagles.

With the NFL draft on the horizon, Flowers's name will be one to watch as the 2022 season continues to play out. Flowers is currently No. 2 all-time in receiving yards for the Eagles with 2,535, just 265 yards from passing Alex Amidon as the program leader.

Leading the conference in receiving yards this season, Zay Flowers has posted 42 catches for 556 yards and 5 touchdowns. Flowers has yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season but is on pace to do so in 2022.

Flowers' knack for making a big play has been threatening to opponents all season. His best outing came against Lousiville, where he caught five passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. If Flowers can find similar success on Saturday, the Deacs’ secondary will be on their heels throughout this contest.

QB Phil Jurkovec

Jurkovec started his career at Notre Dame but opted to transfer to Boston College to finish his collegiate career after disagreements with former head coach Brian Kelly. The former four-star recruit showed great potential in his first year leading the Eagles' Offense, completing 61% of his passes for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Jurkovec dealt with injuries for the majority of the 2021 season. He played in just six games, throwing for 914 yards, 7 touchdowns, and four interceptions. After returning to full health this year, Jurkovec has been inconsistent for the struggling Eagles offense.

In the Eagles’ 34-33 win over Louisville, Jurkovec had a stellar performance, completing 85.7% of his passes on 21 attempts for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Each time this season when Jurkovec has thrown for more than 300 yards, the Eagles have won (against UMaine and Louisville). In their three ACC losses, Jurkovec has averaged only 142.7 passing yards a game.

In order for the Eagles to emerge victorious in Saturday’s contest, Jurkovec will need to deliver a promising showing.

LB Kam Arnold

The Eagles’ leading tackler last season, junior linebacker Kam Arnold wreaks havoc as a member of the Boston College front seven. He notched 61 tackles (35 solo), a sack, and a forced fumble during his 2021 campaign and recorded a season-high nine tackles against the Deacs.

The Eagles' defense has struggled collectively, but Arnold has had an impressive junior campaign. He’s totaled 41 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions, and 1.5 sacks and has asserted himself as one of the best linebackers in the ACC.

Expect to see Arnold have some success on Saturday as an anchor for the Boston College defense.

S Jaiden Woodbey

Woodbey, a former Florida State Seminole, opted to transfer to Boston College in December 2020. Now a leader in the secondary, Woodbey tallied 55 tackles (28 solo), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections last season.

In his five collegiate years, Woodbey has totaled 195 tackles (90 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, and 13 pass deflections.

Fielding a veteran secondary, Woodbey and senior Josh DeBerry are actively making plays for the Eagles. Wake Forest boasts a high-powered air attack, and Woodbey will need to play his best to limit the Deacs’ talented receivers.

Woodbey will be tested throughout Saturday’s contest as Hartman frequently airs it out. In order to win his matchups, Woodbey will need to assert himself early as a ball hawk in the secondary.

