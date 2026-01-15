Calvert Tabbed an FWAA Freshman All-American

Wake Forest kicker Connor Calvert was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) after a tremendous freshman season.

He was reliable for Jake Dickert and the Demon Deacons, connecting on 18 of 22 field goals and 32 of 33 extra points. Calvert tied for third in the ACC with eight field goals made from 40 or more yards. He is the only kicker in the conference to be perfect from 40-49 yards, going six for six. The freshman from Bend, OR, finished fifth in the conference with an 81.8% field goal percentage behind Georgia Tech’s Adian Birr (89.3%), Pittsburgh’s Trey Butkowski (87.0%), Louisville’s Cooper Ranvier (84.0%), and UNC’s Rece Verhoff (82.6%).

Earlier in the season, Calvert was tabbed ACC Specialist of the Week after an electric performance against the SMU Mustangs. The freshman nailed a game-winning 50-yard field goal as time expired. Calvert’s kick marked the program’s first 50-yard field goal since Nov. 6, 2014, when Mike Weaver knocked one through the uprights against Clemson.

Furthermore, it was the Demon Deacons’ first win on the game’s final play since Oct. 9, 2021, when Wake Forest took down Syracuse in overtime.

For Calvert, this is just the beginning of what is expected to be an exciting career.

What’s Next for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons?

Head coach Jake Dickert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will look to build upon what was an incredible year for the program. At the beginning of December, Dickert signed a long-term contract to remain in Winston-Salem after leading the Deacons to an 8-4 season.

It included daring wins against two Top 25 teams, including Virginia and SMU. Furthermore, the Deacons’ defense thrived upon Dickert’s arrival. Wake Forest ranked sixth in the conference and 38th in the nation in scoring defense. They were top-five in total defense and passing defense, not allowing a single touchdown against Virginia or North Carolina. Dickert coached 12 players to All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, marking the ninth straight year the Deacons have had six or more players to make the All-ACC teams.

If you thought the Deacons were done, you’re wrong. This is only the beginning as Wake Forest will look to build upon a monumental first season under their head coach. The Demon Deacons will look to take a significant stride forward in ACC play and prove more competitive deeper into the season.

