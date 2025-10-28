From Walk-On to Wake Forest Hero, Calvert Tabbed ACC Specialist of the Week
Connor Calvert and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons handed the SMU Mustangs their first conference loss of the season and first regular-season conference loss in the ACC. It further ended the longest conference winning streak in the nation at 20 games.
Calvert continues to write quite a story in college football. He attended Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon, where he was named to the 5A All-State First Team as a senior. Attending Wake Forest, Calvert was a walk-on who earned a spot on the 2024 roster.
After not playing a single game last year, Calvert has seen his number called time and time again this season for the Deacons. He is 11-of-15 in field goal attempts. Against SMU, he knocked through a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. Toward the end of the half, the Deacons gave him an opportunity with a 54-yard attempt, but Calvert missed.
The redshirt freshman then laced a 50-yard field goal that spoiled the day for SMU. Calvert’s field goal was Wake Forest’s first 50-yarder since the 2014 season and the program's first walk-off win since the 2021 season. He is now one of four Deacons to take home an ACC Weekly Honor alongside Chris Barnes, Demond Claiborne, and Davaughn Patterson.
Demon Deacons with 2025 ACC Weekly Honors:
Week 2: Demond Claiborne v. Western Carolina (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Demond Claiborne v. Oregon State (Running Back of the Week)
Week 7: Chris Barnes v. Oregon State (Rookie of the Week)
Week 9: Davaughan Patterson v. SMU (Defensive Back of the Week)
Week 9: Connor Calvert v. SMU (Specialist of the Week)
ACC Weekly Honorees: Week Nine
Quarterback of the Week: Haynes King (Georgia Tech)
Running Back of the Week: Isaac Brown (Louisville)
Receiver of the Week: Kenny Johnson (Pittsburgh)
Offensive Lineman of the Week: Ethan MacKenny (Georgia Tech)
Defensive Lineman of the Week: Kemari Copeland (Virginia Tech)
Linebacker of the Week: Cade Uluave (California)
Defensive Back of the Week: Davaughn Patterson (Wake Forest)
Specialist of the Week: Connor Calvert (Wake Forest)
Rookie of the Week: Mason Heintschel (Pittsburgh)
What’s Next for the Demon Deacons?
Jake Dickert and Wake Forest (5-2, 2-2 ACC) now turn their focus to their matchup against the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 1. The Deacons have now won three straight games since starting the season 2-2. With wins over Virginia Tech, Oregon State, and now SMU, Dickert’s squad feels the sky is the limit.
On the other hand, it has been a struggle for the Seminoles, who have yet to earn their first conference win. Despite beating No. 4 Alabama earlier this season, Florida State has sputtered. They have conference losses to No. 15 Virginia, No. 10 Miami, Pittsburgh, and Stanford.
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on The ACC Network.