Clemson vs Tennessee: ACC Pick of the Day

In the premier ACC bowl of the postseason, conference champion No. 10 Clemson is set to take on No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Gameday Info

Kickoff: 8pm ET

TV: ESPN

Spread: Clemson -6 (-110), Tennessee +6 (-110)

Total: 63.5

Clemson Team Preview

For the second-straight season, the Tigers (11-2) missed out on the College Football Playoff, but returned to their previous success with an ACC Championship victory. Both of the team’s losses came out of conference — the Tigers lost to Notre Dame by 21 in early November and suffered a heartbreaking one-point defeat against in-state rival South Carolina to end the regular season.

Clemson’s struggles revolved around a quarterback controversy between mainstay DJ Uiagalelei and newcomer Cade Klubnik. In 13 games this season, Uiagalelei passed for 2,521 yards (60th in the nation), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Early in the season, Clemson prevailed in close games because of Uiagalelei’s prolific play. The junior threw five touchdowns in an overtime victory over Wake Forest, then combined for three scores and no interceptions in a 10-point win over then No. 10 NC State. Later, in a one-score victory against Florida State, Uiagalelei tossed three touchdowns.

But, down the stretch, Uiagalelei began to falter, throwing costly interceptions and sub-32 QBRs in both losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina. Then, he only threw five passes in the ACC Championship before getting benched for Klubnik.

With the freshman taking over, Clemson rallied and crushed the Tar Heels 39-10 in Charlotte. Klubnik completed 20 of his 24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, also adding a score on the ground. With Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State, Klubnik will get his first start with the Tigers against Tennessee.

The rest of the Clemson offense is headlined by their star running back, Will Shipley. The sophomore rushed for 1,110 yards on 193 carries (5.8 ypc) for the Tigers this season, also reaching the end zone 15 times. Shipley is a threat in the passing game as well — he’s third on the team with 34 receptions.

Though the receiving room will be without Beaux Collins, who accounted for five touchdowns, Antonio Williams (53 rec, 563 yards, 4 tds) and Joseph Ngata (33 rec, 442 yards, 2 tds) should be able to handle the receiving duties well. Tight end Davis Allen, with a tied-team-high five touchdowns, is another player to keep an eye on in the passing game.

On defense, the Tigers will be without several key pieces. Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who was second-best on the team with 77 tackles, opted out of the game. Edge rusher Myles Murphy, who tied a team-high with 6.5 sacks, also opted out. LB Vonta Bentley, who played in all 13 games, has entered the transfer portal, and Xavier Thomas likely won’t play due to injury.

Clemson will be buoyed by their elite special teams unit. Punter Aidan Swanson pinned 16 punts inside the 20, and had 13 travel over 50 yards. B.T. Potter converted on 85.7% of his field goal kicks and hit all 11 from inside the 40. He connected on a season-long kick of 52 yards, once against Wake Forest and a second time in the ACC Championship.

Tennessee Team Preview

In their best season in over a decade, Tennessee stunned the country by taking down Alabama in late October and reaching the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings. But, after a loss at Georgia and a disappointing defeat to South Carolina, the Volunteers were held out of the CFP and enter the Orange Bowl as the No. 6 team in the country.

This season, the Volunteers were led by two players who had a potential claim to the Heisman Trophy. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who finished fifth in the voting, completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns, while only tossing two interceptions.

Hooker’s primary receiver, Jalin Hyatt, caught 67 of his passes for 1,267 yards and 15 scores. In the win over the Crimson Tide, five of Hyatt’s six receptions went for touchdowns.

On the ground, Tennessee was led by a one-two punch of Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small. The two backs combined for 1,482 yards and 22 touchdowns on 279 rushes (5.3 ypc).

Defensively, the Volunteers are led by linebacker Aaron Beasley with 64 tackles and nine TFLs. DL Byron Young led the way with five sacks and 10 TFLs, and fellow LB Roman Harrison added three sacks. Trevon Flowers (two INTs), Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald (six PBUs) make for a solid trio in the secondary.

Kicker Chase McGrath highlights the special teams room — he hit the game-winning kick against Alabama, but also missed one attempt from within 40 yards this season. Connecting on 79% of his kicks, McGrath’s season-long is 51 yards.

Like Clemson, Tennessee is heavily impacted by players that will not be available for the Orange Bowl. Hooker is out with a torn ACL, so Michigan transfer Joe Milton will lead the Volunteers at quarterback. Milton is experienced, though — this season, he played in eight games, completing 34 passes for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.

But, Tennessee will also be without their top two receivers. Hyatt has already declared for the NFL Draft, as has Cedric Tillman (37 rec, 417 yards, three TDs).

Prediction

The result of this game will likely come down to the play of either team’s quarterback. Milton is more experienced, but Klubnik has the skills and flair to put together a fantastic performance. Milton has the benefit of Clemson missing the meat of their pass rush, but the best wide receiver in the nation — Hyatt — won’t be there for him as a safety valve.

If Klubnik can play like he did against North Carolina — making the right throws and avoiding mistakes — then Clemson should be able to win this game. Until the freshman gives me a reason to doubt him, I’m going to stick with him in a close win.

Clemson 27, Tennessee 24

