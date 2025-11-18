Deacs Gear Up for Delaware at Jake Dickert's Weekly Press Conference
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7–3, 4–3 ACC) handled North Carolina (4–6, 2–4) over the weekend and further cemented themselves as a formidable player in the ACC. While head coach Jake Dickert is elated by the success, the Delaware Blue Hens are not to be overlooked.
The Pieces Came Together
Fans of the Demon Deacons have been waiting all season to see all the pieces come together against ACC talent. There have been frequent flashes in the pan, but nothing considerable, until this past weekend.
Coach Dickert says their performance against UNC was a "dominating, complete performance" through all facets of the game.
Defensively, the Deacs have stayed their elite selves, but Dickert specifically said the red zone defense is "off the charts" and that the entire unit has stayed determined and focused. Playing against the Tar Heels creates many opportunities to get distracted, but the entire team stayed the course.
Offense
The Demon Deacons' offense has been without Chris Barnes and Micah Mays Jr., but there has always been a next man up. Coach Dickert praised Carlos Hernandez and his two-touchdown night, Karate Brenson, and Sawyer Rananelli for being ready for the occasion.
Dickert said that Barnes and Mays Jr. will be back at practice this week.
At the helm, Robby Ashford had one of his best games, according to Coach Dickert. The team has had to push and call out Ashford, but he has shown growth, and his confidence never wavers.
Jake Dickert praised the offensive coaching staff for adapting throughout the season and creating new and unique looks to get playmakers like Demond Claiborne involved—specifically through two-back sets with Claiborne and Ty Clark III.
The Path Forward
This Saturday's contest against Delaware is Wake Forest's senior game. Jake Dickert made sure to read the names of all 30 players being recognized and called on students and fans to come and show their support at Allegacy Stadium.
However, despite the celebration, weaker opponent, and end-of-season excitement, Coach Dickert said he and the team are going to get back into the dark and not allow themselves to get distracted from the Blue Hens.
Bowl game speculation is heating up, with the likes of the Military Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Sun Bowl, and Duke's Mayo Bowl all being thrown around. If the Demon Deacons keep winning, then the possibilities will only continue to increase.
Fun Fact: If the Duke Blue Devils lose this weekend to North Carolina, then Wake Forest will have the opportunity to close the door on the 5–5 Blue Devils' bowl eligibility when they travel to Durham on Nov. 29.