Deacs Surge to a Season-High Spot in ACC Week 13 Power Rankings
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 4-3 ACC) now have one of the top records in the ACC after taking down Tobacco Road rival UNC last weekend.
The win catapulted the Deacs to their highest ranking thus far in this week's ACC Football Power Rankings. Wake moved up three spots to No. 4, and sits right behind Miami, Virginia, and Georgia Tech and just above SMU, Pittsburgh, and Louisville.
Just in time for Thanksgiving, welcome to the big boys table!
Each week, our staff ranks the 17 teams in the ACC to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we have been watching how the Deacs progress, or regress, each week.
The Deacs initially landed at No. 13 in Week Five. After beating Virginia Tech, they moved to No. 12. After the Oregon State game, they moved up to No. 9. Then they moved to No. 8. After the SMU game, they were up as high as No. 6. After losing to FSU, the Deacs fell to No. 11. Then after beating UVA, they went to No. 7. This week, after another quality win, this time over North Carolina, Wake is up to to No. 4.
There was no change at the top or the bottom of the rankings this week. Miami remains at the top, but only two points separate Miami, Virginia, and Georgia Tech. Boston College, once again, comes in at No. 17, a spot they've held five different weeks this season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Each week, our editorial staff of nine writers individually ranks the 17 teams in the ACC. Their votes are tabulated, and final weekly power rankings are determined. Not all of our staff are Wake homers. Our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12.
Here's where our staff ranked the teams this week:
2025 ACC Power Rankings – Week 13
Here are our Week 13 ACC Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists.
What did this week tell us? Currently, several teams have a chance to make the ACC Championship game, and that it's the games in November we will remember.
Week 13 Power Rankings Highlights
- Miami returns as the new number one team.
- Georgia Tech and Virginia also received first-place votes.
- Boston College once again finds itself in last place, ranked No. 17.
- North Carolina and Syracuse also received last-place votes.
- Wake Forest had the most movement this week, moving up three spots.
- Seven teams remained unchanged from last week. Nine teams went up or down one spot.
- Only three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Syracuse had the most at eight. Others included Duke (7) and Pittsburgh (7).
- Boston College had the lowest fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, with a fluctuation of one.
17. Boston College (1-10, 0-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 17
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: lost to Georgia Tech
This Week: Bye Week
16. Stanford (3-7, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #14
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. California
15. Syracuse (3-7, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Notre Dame
14. North Carolina (4-6, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #17
Last Week: Lost at Wake Forest 12-28
This Week: vs. Duke
13. Virginia Tech (3-7, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Florida State 14-34
This Week: vs. Miami
12. Florida State (5-5, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Virginia Tech 34-14
This Week: at NC State
11. California (6-4, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Stanford
10. NC State (5-5, 2-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost to Miami 7-41
This Week: vs. Florida State
9. Duke (5-5, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Virginia 17-34
This Week: at North Carolina
8. Clemson (5-5, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat Louisville 20-19
This Week: vs. Furman
7. Louisville (7-3, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost to Clemson 19-20
This Week: at SMU
6. Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to Notre Dame 15-37
This Week: at Georgia Tech
5. SMU (7-3, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Louisville
4. Wake Forest (7-3, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat North Carolina 28-12
This Week: vs. Delaware
3. #16 Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Boston College 36-34
This Week: vs. Pittsburgh
2. #19 Virginia (9-2, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Duke 34-17
This Week: Bye Week
1. #13 Miami (8-2, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat NC State 41-7
This Week: at Virginia Tech
Note: Power Rankings are determined by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons On SI editorial staff.
What's Next?
Wake Forest plays its last home game of the season on Saturday, November 22. This will be a non-conference matchup against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. The game is at 12 p.m. ET and can be seen on the ACC Network.