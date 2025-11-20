How Wake Forest Stays the Course Against Delaware
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7–3, 4–3 ACC) have a legitimate path to nine wins this season—a stellar discrepancy from the beginning of the year. However, the first step in this fantastic feat is to take down the Delaware Blue Hens. Here's how the Deacs do it.
Keep Pressing the Petal
The Demon Deacons had arguably their most honest offensive performance of the season against Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels. The Deacs turned the ball over just once (Demond Claiborne fumble) and had their third-highest yards-per-play mark of the season—they only had more against Western Carolina and Oregon State.
Robby Ashford played his first complete game since Sept. 11 against NC State and had a respectable performance (20/25 ATT, 191 YDS, 1 TD; 10 CAR, 51 YDS, 1 TD). If Ashford hangs onto the job for the rest of the season, that will only provide offensive stability and allow him to progress in his waning time in college football. Regardless of whether he improves, his level of play against UNC was perfectly complementary.
Robby Ashford's only knock against North Carolina was a fumble. Head coach Jake Dickert joked in his weekly press conference that it was completely strategic, and that Carlos Hernandez's scoop and score from 51 yards out was just how they drew it up.
Next Man Up Mentality Continues
We have consistently seen players step up when the Deacs are in need: Sawyer Racanelli, Micah Mays Jr., and now Carlos Hernandez for the past two weeks. This next-man-up production has been crucial, as important playmakers have either been injured (Chris Barnes) or have been producing inconsistently (Demond Claiborne).
Saturday is another prime opportunity for many players to get involved, especially because benching the starters at some point is well within the realm of possibilities.
Keep On Keepin' On
Blake's Take: I don't want to overcomplicate this week, because the task is quite simple: the Deacs can't get complacent and need to play as they have. If those two things are a success, then they will easily handle Delaware. The Blue Hens are FBS newbies, and it shows at times. Wake Forest should be able to take advantage of their shaky defense and sharpen the offense in preparation for Duke and the bowl game on the horizon. Additionally, Delaware has more pass attempts and passing yards than any of Wake Forest's ACC opponents, which will provide a unique test for their nationally competent defense.
If the Demon Deacons stay the course and defeat the Blue Hens on Saturday, Jake Dickert will become the winningest freshman coach in Wake Forest Football history. Plus, another win means more options for the upcoming bowl game!